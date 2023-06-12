BANG Wine Country Announces Scholarship Fund in Partnership with the Napa Valley Education Foundation

News provided by

BANG Wine Country

12 Jun, 2023, 11:15 ET

NAPA, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BANG (By Appointment Networking Group) Wine Country announces the establishment of the Future Rising Star Hospitality Professionals Scholarship Fund in partnership with the Napa Valley Education Foundation. The scholarship fund is driven by a new BANG initiative to support education and training opportunities for local students looking to flourish as professionals in the hospitality industry.

Continue Reading
Mallory McEligot discusses the upcoming BANG Ball BBQ, and the establishment of a scholarship fund with the Napa Valley Education Foundation.
Mallory McEligot discusses the upcoming BANG Ball BBQ, and the establishment of a scholarship fund with the Napa Valley Education Foundation.
By Appointment Networking Group, BANG Wine Country.
By Appointment Networking Group, BANG Wine Country.

The annual BANG BBQ Ball will take place at Tres Sabores Winery on Wednesday, July 12th, with a portion of the event's ticket proceeds and sponsorship support donated to the scholarship fund. Guests will enjoy a luxurious BBQ feast catered by Chef Itamar Abromovitch of Blossom Catering, featuring Demkota Ranch Beef, La Brea Bakery artisan breads, Otis Spunkmeyer cookies, and fresh halibut caught by local fisherman, Zander Budge. Dr. Rosanna Mucetti, Superintendent of the Napa Valley Unified School District, is the keynote speaker.

"With the number of hospitality employees in Napa and Sonoma County still below pre-pandemic rates, there is a need for qualified professionals in the region. Our local wine industry is a great place for new graduates to start a career, and we want to support them," said Mallory McEligot, Founder of BANG Wine Country. "Thanks to the attendees, supporters, and sponsors of the BANG BBQ Ball, and the partnership of the Napa Valley Education Foundation, BANG will provide more support than ever before to the local hospitality industry."

"Hospitality is a very important pillar of the food and beverage industry, and La Brea Bakery is proud to support BANG in their initiative to provide scholarships to local students as they build their skills and start their careers," said Chris Prociv, Chief Commercial Officer-Retail of Aspire Bakeries, parent company of La Brea Bakery. "Supporting the local communities where we work and do business is integral to the La Brea Bakery brand, and we are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the Northern California community through the BANG BBQ Ball."

In true wine country style, the BANG BBQ Ball will kick-off with a reception featuring wines from Tres Sabores, Odette Estate Winery, Immortal Estate, AXR Napa Valley, Aperture Cellars, Knights Bridge Vineyards, The Caves at Soda Canyon (S.R. TONELLA, Husic Vineyards, Patland Estate), and Westwood Wines. Sponsors for the event also include BBSI and Wine Care Logistics.

For more information on joining BANG Napa Valley, or to get tickets to the BANG BBQ Ball, please visit www.bangwinecountry.com.

BANG BBQ BALL:
Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 – 5:30pm
Tres Sabores Winery
1620 S Whitehall Lane
St. Helena, California
For Tickets / Membership: www.bangwinecountry.com

For More Information:
Kelly Richardson
Venone Public Relations
(707) 479-6882
[email protected]

ABOUT BANG NAPA VALLEY
Established in 2014, BANG Wine Country is a network of over 350 individuals who work in the hospitality industry. The group hosts private events at wineries, hotels, and restaurants throughout the wine country, fostering inter-winery relationships, and building lasting connections with trade partners. The group was founded by Mallory McEligot, a fifth generation Napa resident. She was named Wine Marketer of the Year by the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco in 2018.

LA BREA BAKERY
Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has crafted true artisan bread with its original recipe, high quality ingredients, and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement, enabling the culinary community and consumers to share the joy that hearth-baked, hand-crafted bread brings to their experiences.  La Brea Bakery artisan breads are sold at select supermarkets in the wine country and throughout the United States.

SOURCE BANG Wine Country

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.