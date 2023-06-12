BANG Wine Country Announces Scholarship Fund in Partnership with the Napa Valley Education Foundation

NAPA, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BANG (By Appointment Networking Group) Wine Country announces the establishment of the Future Rising Star Hospitality Professionals Scholarship Fund in partnership with the Napa Valley Education Foundation. The scholarship fund is driven by a new BANG initiative to support education and training opportunities for local students looking to flourish as professionals in the hospitality industry.

Mallory McEligot discusses the upcoming BANG Ball BBQ, and the establishment of a scholarship fund with the Napa Valley Education Foundation. By Appointment Networking Group, BANG Wine Country.

The annual BANG BBQ Ball will take place at Tres Sabores Winery on Wednesday, July 12th, with a portion of the event's ticket proceeds and sponsorship support donated to the scholarship fund. Guests will enjoy a luxurious BBQ feast catered by Chef Itamar Abromovitch of Blossom Catering, featuring Demkota Ranch Beef, La Brea Bakery artisan breads, Otis Spunkmeyer cookies, and fresh halibut caught by local fisherman, Zander Budge. Dr. Rosanna Mucetti, Superintendent of the Napa Valley Unified School District, is the keynote speaker.

"With the number of hospitality employees in Napa and Sonoma County still below pre-pandemic rates, there is a need for qualified professionals in the region. Our local wine industry is a great place for new graduates to start a career, and we want to support them," said Mallory McEligot, Founder of BANG Wine Country. "Thanks to the attendees, supporters, and sponsors of the BANG BBQ Ball, and the partnership of the Napa Valley Education Foundation, BANG will provide more support than ever before to the local hospitality industry."

"Hospitality is a very important pillar of the food and beverage industry, and La Brea Bakery is proud to support BANG in their initiative to provide scholarships to local students as they build their skills and start their careers," said Chris Prociv, Chief Commercial Officer-Retail of Aspire Bakeries, parent company of La Brea Bakery. "Supporting the local communities where we work and do business is integral to the La Brea Bakery brand, and we are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the Northern California community through the BANG BBQ Ball."

In true wine country style, the BANG BBQ Ball will kick-off with a reception featuring wines from Tres Sabores, Odette Estate Winery, Immortal Estate, AXR Napa Valley, Aperture Cellars, Knights Bridge Vineyards, The Caves at Soda Canyon (S.R. TONELLA, Husic Vineyards, Patland Estate), and Westwood Wines. Sponsors for the event also include BBSI and Wine Care Logistics.

For more information on joining BANG Napa Valley, or to get tickets to the BANG BBQ Ball, please visit www.bangwinecountry.com.

BANG BBQ BALL:

Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 – 5:30pm

Tres Sabores Winery

1620 S Whitehall Lane

St. Helena, California

For Tickets / Membership: www.bangwinecountry.com

For More Information:

Kelly Richardson

Venone Public Relations

(707) 479-6882

[email protected]

ABOUT BANG NAPA VALLEY

Established in 2014, BANG Wine Country is a network of over 350 individuals who work in the hospitality industry. The group hosts private events at wineries, hotels, and restaurants throughout the wine country, fostering inter-winery relationships, and building lasting connections with trade partners. The group was founded by Mallory McEligot, a fifth generation Napa resident. She was named Wine Marketer of the Year by the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco in 2018.

LA BREA BAKERY

Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has crafted true artisan bread with its original recipe, high quality ingredients, and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement, enabling the culinary community and consumers to share the joy that hearth-baked, hand-crafted bread brings to their experiences. La Brea Bakery artisan breads are sold at select supermarkets in the wine country and throughout the United States.

SOURCE BANG Wine Country