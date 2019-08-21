Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Selects Unisys as Master System Integrator for Providing Technology Support and IT Infrastructure

BENGALURU, India and BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) – operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) – has selected Unisys to integrate and manage all IT and non-IT systems for Phase 1 of the second terminal (T2).

India's third busiest airport and among the fastest growing in the world, BLR Airport managed 33.30 million passengers in 2018-19. BIAL's second terminal project is designed to add capacity to efficiently process and accommodate an additional 25 million passengers per year and will be built in two phases. Scheduled to be operational in March 2021, T2 will enable BIAL to meet the demands of increasing passenger volumes and improve operational efficiency.

Under the terms of the three-year contract, signed in the third quarter of 2019, Unisys will manage the implementation of more than 20 new IT systems procured by BIAL for Phase 1 of T2. Unisys will also undertake seamless systems integration of a complex network of IT and non-IT systems supporting the current infrastructure and the upcoming T2. Combining Unisys program management and systems integration services with the innovative solutions procured by BIAL, will enable BIAL to build a next-generation airport that delivers a unique and engaging passenger experience benefitting domestic and international passengers.

"T2 will infuse much-needed volume, addressing growing passenger demand. It will transform BLR Airport into a next-generation airport with the latest technology, and boost capacity to serve customers over the next few decades. Unisys is well placed to support our vision by drawing on its expertise in the aviation industry, particularly in India, to manage this critical and complex end-to-end airport system integration engagement," said Thomas Shimmin, Chief Project Officer, BIAL.

This contract strengthens Unisys' relationship with BIAL, the two companies having partnered to provide business intelligence services including the development of an advanced data analytics platform and steering an analytics COE in 2018.

Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific said, "The Indian aviation industry is dynamic, with one of the world's fastest growth rates, and Unisys looks forward to helping one of the nation's key international airports digitally transform and enhance its operational scale to meet customer demand now and into the future. This agreement builds on our existing relationship with BIAL and validates our strong background as a leading systems integrator in airports within the APAC region, as well as around the globe."

Unisys has more than 55 years of experience providing innovative IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry. Nine of the top 10 airlines depend on Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys travel and transportation offerings, click here.

About Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) is the first greenfield airport in India to be built as a public-private partnership. It is operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), where private promoters hold 74 percent (Fairfax: 54 percent and Siemens Projects Ventures: 20 percent) stake in BIAL, while the Government holds the remaining 26 percent (Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited: 13 percent, Airports Authority of India: 13 percent).

The Airport began operations in May 2008 and has significantly enhanced the regional and worldwide air connectivity of Bengaluru and Karnataka. It is currently the busiest airport in South India and the third largest in the Country – having served 33.30 million passengers in FY2018-19. Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru is the first airport in the world to win ACI-ASQ awards for both arrivals and departures. For more information log on to www.bengaluruairport.com.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

