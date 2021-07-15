Bangers LP is Now Iron Valley™ Supply Co.

The company has adopted the Iron Valley™ Supply Co. brand to project a more modern image that both honors its past and signifies its future. Iron Valley™ Supply Co. has a legacy of serving independent shooting sports dealers in the southeastern U.S., yet in early 2020, the company embarked on a journey to ultimately transform its operations to meet the growing needs of a broader network of sporting goods retail outlets nationwide.

Utilizing today's most advanced information systems, marketing content development, and warehouse automation, Iron Valley™ Supply Co. will deliver a world-class customer experience and intensify brand exposure for vendors and their product lines represented. Today, Iron Valley™ Supply Co. continues to grow its team of product experts, expand its brand presence, and leverage technology to deliver high value through efficiency for its dealers.

"We are very pleased to announce our new name, Iron Valley™ Supply Co. This new brand not only represents the region's unique history, but also marks a tribute to the men and women who are the fabric of this area and helped to build this great company. We look forward to growing Iron Valley™ Supply Co. into the premier Adventure Culture's Storehouse™ as we implement new technology, diversify our product lines and continue our expansion across the U.S.", said Brent Wouters, CEO of Iron Valley™ Supply Co.

Iron Valley™ Supply Co. represents over 150 of the nation's foremost shooting and outdoor sports brands. The company offers wholesale distribution to independently owned shooting sports retailers and a growing list of medium- and large-sized full line outdoor sports retailers. Iron Valley™ Supply Co. continues to broaden its product selection and deliver industry-leading customer service to better serve its nationwide network of loyal customers.

About Iron Valley™ Supply Co.

Iron Valley™ Supply Co. was founded in 1923 in Birmingham, Alabama. This privately-held wholesale distributor is a leading supplier of shooting sports and outdoor products. As a distributor of more than 150 of the nation's foremost brands and products, Iron Valley™ Supply Co. provides unsurpassed customer service, product knowledge and support to our dealers in hunting, shooting sports, and outdoor equipment. Our passion is rooted in the outdoor community, and we are steadfastly committed to serve as the Adventure Culture's Storehouse.

www.ironvalleysupply.com

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Iron Valley Supply Co.

