Banggood Concludes Its 13th Anniversary Sale Campaign, Reporting Sales Amount of 8 Million USD in Three Days

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading Chinese online retailer that focuses on B2C cross-border export e-commerce, recently celebrated its 13th-anniversary. The company simultaneously launched its new brand positioning, along with 2019's anniversary celebration sale, to bring higher value and more personalized fun to its consumers. This year's feature sale campaign begun on September 9 at 4pm China Standard Time and wrapped up at 4pm on September 12, encompassing a wide variety of great discounts, coupons and entertaining giveaway games. With about 12 million unique visitors to the website, the campaign has added more than 60,000 newly registered users to its user community, and won about 160,000 orders amounting 8 million USD.

"The overall results in terms of traffic, sales volume and new users of this celebration event were within our expectations," said Grace Chen, Banggood's Campaign Operation Manager. "Our business philosophy is that 'a good life doesn't cost a fortune' for our consumers, and our offerings reflect that. In the future, we will continue to carry out similar activities through various opportunities to bring more high-quality Chinese products to global users."

In anticipation of the event and during the pre-announcement phase, Banggood used big data artificial intelligence to analyze their warehouse and product stock before the increased sales activity. This allowed them to properly prepare sufficient storage personnel in advance so they could perform 24-hour non-intermittent service and ensure customer packages were issued on the spot.

To review the platform's capacity in preparation, they used targeted analytics to predict the flow of goods ahead of time, including the logistics channels of delivery timeliness. To ensure that they could provide the fastest possible service for their discerning customers, Banggood signed a service commitment with significant logistics providers to bring customers their parcels with expediency. At the same time, they upgraded their customer service system and personnel training to ensure that the customer's wiring rate was over 99% so that the best customer service was available at the fastest speed.

The company also did a complete revamp of their platform, updating and optimizing the website to provide a new homepage, event page, and improved user experience throughout, including a significantly faster loading speed to immediately bring their celebration benefits to customers around China.

Banggood operates the business on its website, banggood.com and other e-commerce platforms. By the first quarter of 2019, the Banggood.com, had more than 19 million registered users from more than 200 countries and regions globally, with daily visits of more than 9.5 million.

About Banggood

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Banggood is a leading e-commerce company in China. By running its website www.banggood.com and pages on other platforms, Banggood has sold more than 500,000 types of products to the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Spain, Australia, Russia, Japan and other countries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html

Media Contact

Louis

+86-131-6877-4044

pr@Banggood.com

SOURCE Banggood

Related Links

http://www.banggood.com

