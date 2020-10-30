Banggood Kicks Off 11.11 Global Shopping Festival with $1 Pre-sale Deposit Offer

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, officially kicked off its 11.11 Global Shopping Festival on October 28. To accompany the Shopping Festival, Banggood has launched a number of innovative offers and mini-games to bring users a richer and more enjoyable shopping experience, including its new Price Storm pre-sale deposit feature, which will continue until Black Friday. Banggood has also united influencers and internet celebrities from different regions through a series of live broadcasts, in order to reach a larger global audience and spread the joy of shopping festivals.

Banggood's Price Storm feature allows users to make a $1 deposit to grab the lowest price and secure their purchase ahead of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. From 4:00PM (UTC+8) on November 2 to 3:59PM (UTC+8) on November 10, users can pre-order sale products by paying a deposit of $1 or $3. After putting down their deposit, users enjoy a cash discount, which will be credited when the balance payment is made, and the final payment is due between 4:00PM (UTC+8) on November 10 and 4:00PM (UTC+8) on November 12. Users who have made a deposit will see their pre-order and outstanding balance under the "My Reserved" section, with a reminder to pay before the end of the Shopping Festival.

"Customer experience and creating genuine, sustainable value for customers have always been crucial components of Banggood's development strategy. We have introduced our pre-sale deposit feature to sufficiently prepare in advance and bring users a better shopping experience. With the pre-sale deposit, Banggood can expedite the dispatch and delivery process, so that customers can receive and use the products they have purchased as quickly as possible," said Qin Peng, Banggood's Chief User Experience Officer.

In addition to the pre-sale deposit, Banggood will be offering advance purchase for VIP Club members with an exclusive membership discount. Typically falling on the 9th of every month, Banggood will use November's VIP Day as an opportunity to reward members with advance purchase opportunities ahead of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival — giving VIPs first access to the widest range of products at the best price. Banggood will also introduce member-only offers worth millions of US dollars and shipping coupons for VIP customers to give them the ultimate shopping experience. Banggood's VIP Program has been updated with more valuable benefits for the members. Click here for latest information about Banggood's VIP Club .

Banggood will be bringing back its much-loved Banggood Live for the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, with a dedicated Banggood Live section on the website and APP. The massive event will see more than 80 celebrities from over 20 countries live streaming and interacting with users, with more thousands of products across 100 brands showcased during the 48-hour event. In addition to gaining a deeper understanding of products they are interested in through the host's product experiences, live unboxing events and more, users will receive exclusive coupons during the live stream that can be redeemed whilst watching the broadcast. Last but not least, Banggood has prepared $10,000 gifts, which will be distributed to users between November 10 and 12.

Benefits of the sale are not constrained to the mentioned above. 10% off site-wide coupons are available by downloading Banggood APP through Huawei App Galley. Stay tuned with Banggood and Huawei's social media to get the latest news.

