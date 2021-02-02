Banggood Records Strong Growth in 2020, Releases Annual Bestsellers

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leading online shop Banggood recorded strong growth in a tumultuous 2020, with a 205% growth in Black Friday standing out. This is the best sales data since the website was created.

"Customer-centricity and continuous value creation have always been our core strategies, even in the challenging year of 2020. Banggood has actively adapted to ever-changing market conditions and strived to meet customers' demand," said Banggood CEO Aaron Chen. "Impressive achievements depend on the hard work and support of all employees. We thank every one of them for their safe, convenient and considerate services to customers."

Bestsellers of 2020 and trend analysis

Banggood also released its 2020 global bestseller list - 3D printers, keyboards, masks, men's shoes, mobile phones, monitors, oximeters, projectors, RC drones, and TWS headset. Xiaomi remains the most popular brand.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, people have been paying more attention to personal health and hygiene. Personal health, home office, and outdoor sports are the most significant shopping trends in 2020. Accordingly, the categories of home appliances, health, beauty & hair, and fashion saw the highest growth.

In addition, seasonal trends in various countries and regions have also gradually changed. In the 2020 holiday season:

Hardware and tools had the highest sales in the United States ;

; Italians loved outdoor riding, and sales of bike pumps jumped 6.5 times;

Germans are keen on home games, and sales of gaming monitors soared 26 times;

The French paid more attention to better life quality, with smart toilet lids sales rising 10 times.

More deals and fun at Banggood

In this special year, consumer needs have also changed. They value safety, price, and convenience more. In order to meet their needs, Banggood launched large-scale promotional activities in the summer and holiday seasons, cutting prices of millions of hot products to their best offers, issuing coupons worth a total of over US$100 million, and offering interest-free installment payments in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, to make shopping more fun, Banggood organized several live-streaming sessions in 2020, and invited global influencers from over 20 countries to interact with users and help them better understand the products.

Moreover, so that consumers can receive their goods more quickly and safely, Banggood launched Banggood Express (BGE) in June last year, greatly shortening transport time to the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, and the United States, where users now receive their orders within 6-10 working days. After adding France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, and Luxembourg, BGE now covers 12 countries.

