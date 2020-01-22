Banggood Reveals 2019 Bestsellers List of Made-in-China Products

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading Chinese online retailer that focuses on cross-border export e-Commerce, has released its list of top 10 bestselling Made-in-China products from 2019, based on annual sales units amount from the Banggood website. In line with global consumer trends, smart home appliances and health products dominated sales last year, accounting for over half of 2019's most popular products.

"From our 2019 bestsellers list, it's evident that smart products have penetrated peoples' everyday lives, and technology products from China are still the preferred choice for many consumers worldwide," said Aaron Chen, Operations Director of Banggood. "We see that a large portion of buyers originates from Europe and South America. Although these regions are geographically far, our efficient supply chain and first-class customer service enables us to challenge the traditional stereotypes of products made in China and encourage these consumers to choose Chinese products."

The SONOFF Basic WIFI Wireless Smart Switch, a remote-control power socket that makes a wide range of appliances connected and helps users to build a smart home, topped the list as the bestselling item of Banggood in 2019. Germany, Italy, Brazil were the top three countries for sales.

Banggood's list also reveals Xiaomi products were in high demand from shoppers, particularly those in South America and Europe. Xiaomi manufactured six of the top ten bestselling products, and the Redmi Airdots noise-cancelling headphones, generating the largest sales amount among all the ten products of the list. The remaining products were various iterations of Xiaomi's popular fitness tracker product, the Mi Band, including Xiaomi Mi band 4 Smart Watch, Xiaomi Mi band 3 Smart Wristband, and Xiaomi Mi band 3 Smart Watch.

Two other Xiaomi products appeared in the Banggood's top 10 bestsellers list: the Xiaomi 10L Backpack, which ranked fourth, was also the only product outside the tech sector to feature in the top 10; and the Xiaomi ZAJIA Automatic Sense Infrared Induction Water Saving Device for kitchen and bathroom sink faucets, which ranked tenth on the list.

The full list of Banggood's Top 10 Bestsellers of Made-in-China Products:

Sonoff Basic WIFI Wireless Smart Switch ATmega328P Nano V3 Controller Improved Version Module Redmi Airdots Xiaomi 10L Backpack Bag ESP32 -CAM WIFI+ bluetooth dual-mode development board Xiaomi Mi band 4 Smart Watch SQ11 1080P Mini Night Vision DV Auto Video Recorder Xiaomi Mi band 3 Smart Wristband Xiaomi Mi band 3 Smart Watch Xiaomi ZAJIA Automatic Sense Infrared Induction Water Saving Device

About Banggood

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Banggood is a leading e-commerce company in China. By running its website www.banggood.com and pages on other platforms, Banggood has sold more than 500,000 types of products to the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Spain, Australia, Russia, Japan and other countries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html

