Banggood Teams Up with Global Online Celebrities to Expand Its Communication with Global Users

"We have invited these bloggers to our headquarters with the hope of raising awareness for the Banggood brand. We believe that trust is built on transparency and communication, and we would like to put more effort into this and communicate more about Made in China," said Qin Peng, Project Operation Manager of Banggood.

For most bloggers, it is their first time in China, but they have good knowledge about products made in China, particularly, electronic consumer products, such as Huawei and Xiaomi smartphones and DJI drones. During the trip, they visited the offices and warehouses of Banggood and talked directly with employees about their products and services. Each step of the journey was recorded by the bloggers and will be presented to their and Banggood's global followers.

When asked about the overall impression of made in China products, Albert Kim, a video blogger from the United States, who visited China for the first time said, "The quality of products made in China is getting better every day. Not everything is perfect. Sometimes there are problems, but these typically get fixed very quickly. I see constant improvement over time. Also, the products are well priced and offer good value."



Ronny Frey, a video blogger from Germany with more than 100,000 YouTube followers, who has visited China previously, said the trip had not changed his thoughts on products made in China. "As before, I continue to stand behind the majority of Chinese products, as I did before," said Frey.

Banggood operates the business on its website, Banggood.com and other e-commerce platforms. By the first quarter of 2019, the Banggood.com, has more than 19 millions registered users from more than 200 countries and regions globally, with daily visits of more than 9.5 million.

"In China, there are many products of high-quality. We want to bring these and more to the world, as we promote the efficient supply chain and top class customer service we have built up," said Qin Peng.

To create a better user experience, Banggood has improved the shopping process by optimizing the design of the platforms while adding new features. The result is a diversified shopping platform and combined PC Mall, Wap Mall and App Mall. Its iOS and Android versions of apps are all available for mobile users globally.

