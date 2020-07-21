Banggood Unveils Top-Selling Products List For First Half of 2020, Xiaomi Emerges As Most Popular Brand

GUANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, has revealed the top-selling brands and products on its platform for the first half of 2020, reflecting sales increase in multiple categories such as Fashion, Home Appliances, Computer & Office, Automobile & Motorcycles, Sports & Outdoor.

Under the pandemic, stay-at-home shopping demand surge boosts online shopping. For the first time in Banggood's history, 'Health, Beauty & Hair' emerged one of the best-selling categories. Masks and oximeters debuted on the top 10 top selling products list, while Xiaomi retained its title as the most popular brand on the platform.

Sales Performance of Personal Health and Fashion Categories Stands Out

From January to June 2020, Banggood witnessed a significant increase in user activity as more people turned to online shopping and a remarkable sales increase during lockdown. Home office, fashion, home appliances and personal health categories were the frontrunners with the largest year-on-year growth in demand for the first half of 2020.

Within the home office category, headset sales surged more than 200% while sales for tablets and laptops also saw a marked increase. In fashion, sales for casual attire soared with a fiftyfold increase for men's striped lounge wear set and thirtyfold increase for casual men's shoes.

Home appliances and Health, Beauty & Hair categories have also entered Banggood's best-seller list for the first time, with LCD projector seeing a 100% increase in a single month and oximeter sales increasing 80 times.

Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) is Growing

Banggood has also seen an increased proportion in the number of users browsing and buying products on the platform via a mobile device. Banggood's data revealed that more consumers are downloading and making purchases through the Banggood app, with a year-on-year increase of over 300%. GMV has also significantly improved on these platforms.

Livestream Shopping Emerged as a Key Trend

Social shopping has also emerged as a key trend at the turn of the decade. The number of orders placed during live streams has increased dramatically, and Banggood has found that consumers are rapidly forming a social shopping path whereby they discover — and purchase — their favorite products through live interactions. As a result of numerous live streaming events hosted by Banggood this year, the platform has seen a 70% year-on-year increase in orders placed during these events.

The release of this sales data comes in the midst of the platform's Summer Prime Sale, Banggood's largest-scale sales campaign to date. During the sale, Banggood will provide popular products with great discounts and digital coupons worth USD60 million to its users. The sale will peak with the best deals and discounts between July 21st to 24th, together with its 72-hour time-limited live-streaming session – the Banggood LIVESTREAM.

The full list of Banggood's best-selling brands and products can be found below.

Top 10 Best-selling Brands

XIAOMI DJI HUAWEI ONEPLUS LENOVO Topacc Eachine BlitzWolf Geekcreit Drillpro

Top 10 Best-selling Products

Mobile phone RC Drones 3D printer TWS headset Men's shoes Smart watch Oximeter Projector Folding bicycle Mask

About Banggood

Founded in 2006, Banggood is a leading e-commerce company running its website www.banggood.com and pages on other platforms to offer tens of millions of registered users more than 500,000 types of products, covering from consumer electronics to clothing. Banggood is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, the city of supply chain, with a global reach in North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, South America and Middle East.

For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html

Media Contact

Zoeh Zheng

Phone: +86-134-5028-6595

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Banggood

Related Links

http://www.banggood.com

