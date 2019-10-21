Banggood's Regional Website Optimizations Improves Local Users' e-Commerce Journey

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading Chinese retailer that focuses on B2C cross-border export e-Commerce, has announced the website optimizations for its five regional sites that service users in Russia, the Middle East, India, Japan and Brazil. These updates offer an improved e-Commerce journey while also tailoring the user experience to better complement local market needs and consumer purchase behavior.

The regional website upgrades include search optimization on the platform, as well as custom-built improvements targeted to the specificities of each region's local e-Commerce ecosystem. These updates come following the celebration of Banggood's 13th anniversary, where the brand unveiled its new corporate slogan "A good life doesn't cost a fortune". The slogan embodies the brand's dedication to giving global customers the widest variety and best value with its comprehensive supply chain and warehouse network, allowing them to improve their quality of life for the least amount of money.

"Banggood recognizes the diverse needs and expectations of our consumers in different parts of the world. That's why, to realize our brand ambition on an international scale fully, we need to build stronger ties with the local market," said Niping Wei, Manager of Regional Sites. "We have worked tirelessly to improve the customer experience on our regional websites, adapting them to the local needs and providing more opportunities for users to interact and engage with our platforms. Through providing products and services specifically designed for that region, we are fulfilling our mission to create a better quality of life for Banggood users worldwide."

To make it easier for local users to search for products, Banggood has optimized the search function for regional websites to deliver a more seamless and intuitive shopping journey. In addition to supporting the preferred languages of the region, Banggood's search optimization updates adapt different logic to each website to account for nuances in grammar. Together, these features allow consumers to instantly discover and navigate to specific products by merely conducting a quick search on the platform.

As well as optimizing its search function, Banggood will develop custom features based on local specificities for selected regional websites to increase user activity within the region. On the Japanese website, the e-Commerce retailer will focus on the operation of local apps to reach more consumers and deepen market penetration. Meanwhile, the Indian site will roll out support for additional payment methods to complement Banggood's existing payment methods, to provide Indian users with a more fluid transaction process. In addition, sales campaign featured local festivals will be designed and launched for local users.

Banggood conducts business globally through its website, Banggood.com, as well as through other international e-Commerce platforms and local partners. In the first half of 2019, the Banggood.com website had more than 26 million registered users shopping from over 200 countries and regions, with more than 9.5 million daily visits. Looking to the future, Banggood will continue to optimize its regional websites based on local market needs, while simultaneously developing new features for its consumers worldwide.

