Banging Gavel Brews Raises a Glass While Giving Back: Donating to Both Cork Penny Dinners and Music Generation

TINLEY PARK, Ill., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banging Gavel Brews proudly announces its inaugural charitable contributions since opening The Vogt House in December 2023. A donation of $1,561.08 was evenly split for Cork Penny Dinners and Music Generation, reflecting the brewpub's commitment to community support and honoring their heritage. Banging Gavel Brews worked with The Ireland Funds, an international philanthropic network and one of the largest private grant makers in Ireland, to identify these two impactful organizations.

Pictured Left to Right: Áine Mallaghan, Vice President of Development of The Irish Funds, receives donation check on behalf of Music Generation from Beckie O'Connor, Co-owner of Banging Gavel Brews. Pictured Left to Right: Áine Mallaghan, Vice President of Development of The Irish Funds, receives donation check on behalf of Cork Penny Dinners from Beckie O'Connor, Co-owner of Banging Gavel Brews.

Banging Gavel Brews chose Cork Penny Dinners for its exceptional commitment to providing nourishing meals every day to those in need in County Cork, Ireland, without judgment, which holds significance as their family ancestors originated from this region. Additionally, the decision was influenced by the fact that Mallow, County Cork, Ireland, is one of Tinley Park's sister cities.

Their reasons to support Music Generation was equally heartfelt and purposeful for Banging Gavel Brews. Co-founded by The Ireland Funds and the world-renowned band U2, Music Generation is dedicated to educating, inspiring, and supporting young talented musicians across Ireland. Banging Gavel was drawn to this mission due to their dedication to being a music destination in Tinley Park, their family lineage including Irish musicians, and the alignment of Tinley Park's brand ethos of "Live Life Amplified."

"We are thrilled to support Cork Penny Dinners and Music Generation," said James Richert, Co-Owner and President at Banging Gavel Brews. "These charities resonate with our values and mission, and we're proud to give back in some way while we empower the next generation of musicians on the southside of Chicago—just as these two charities dedicate their efforts for great causes in Ireland."

The donations were made possible through the proceeds of Banging Gavel Brews' Tinley Park Irish Weekend Festivities from March 1st to 3rd, 2024. Through the community's collective efforts, Banging Gavel Brews was able to make a meaningful impact, providing vital support to Cork Penny Dinners and Music Generation.

Banging Gavel Brews extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in the Tinley Park Irish Weekend Festivities, making these donations possible.

About The Vogt House by Banging Gavel Brews

The Vogt House by Banging Gavel Brews is an exquisite brewpub located in downtown Tinley Park, Illinois. Since its grand opening in the historic Vogt Building in December 2023, The Vogt House has swiftly become a cherished gathering spot for locals and visitors alike. With a fervent dedication to crafting exceptional brews, cocktails, and shareable plates, they cultivate a warm and inviting ambiance where guests can return time and again to celebrate holidays, milestones, or cherished moments with family and friends. Featuring live music, recently launched happy hour specials, and a team ready to serve—the community can now experience firsthand how they curate unforgettable experiences for all who step through their doors. For more information, please visit https://bangingavel.com.

