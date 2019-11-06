Bangkok’s ICONSIAM unveils TRUE ICON HALL - new national conference complex

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Chief Executive Officer of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd. said, "TRUE ICON HALL is Thailand's most advanced auditorium, conferencing, and entertainment facility, which will attract a new class of high-value meetings and performances. It is one of the most inspiring venues in Asia, made unique by its majestic, panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River."

"The opening of TRUE ICON HALL gives major new impetus to Thailand's MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions & Exhibitions) industry as well as to the development of the Thonburi side of the river. It will also help fill many rooms in the numerous four- and five-star hotels along the river, and reinforce the Chao Phraya River as a new global destination," he said.

TRUE ICON HALL is a joint venture between ICONSIAM and True Corporation and was built with an investment of US$700 million. It seats up to 2,700 people in flexible, fast-change halls that incorporate automated banks of seating and LED lighting that can rapidly be reconfigured to maximise stage visibility and suit different types of functions and live performances. In addition to its three large halls, TRUE ICON HALL has 14 meeting rooms, ranging from 26 square metres to almost 400 square metres, which can accommodate a further 950 people.

Mr. Birathon Kasemsri Na Ayudhaya, Chief Content & Media Officer for True Corporation, said, "TRUE ICON HALL is another pride of True. True's collaboration with ICONSIAM brings together the best of two worlds: the best venue and the best technology. We understand advanced communications technology and know how to make the best use of it to deliver extraordinary experiences that will make TRUE ICON HALL the true icon of experience creation, and one that delights visitors with sight, sound and other sensory experiences. We have the country's fastest fibre-optic communication system, TrueMove H wireless network, including our 5G ready 4G+ and our world-standard WiFi supportive of a full range of advanced digital needs and systems of event organizers."

"We also know the needs of event organizers and trends in presenting international exhibitions. We have developed innovative solutions and special applications to impress users of TRUE ICON HALL from the first visit. These include fast registration through facial recognition scan and an audio translation innovation that allows conference attendees to listen to real-time translations from an application on their smartphones instead of rented headphones. We hope to contribute to making Thailand an outstanding destination in Asia for all kinds of world-class events," he said.

According to Mr. Talun Theng, the leader of the management team of TRUE ICON HALL, the new venue boasts many 'first-time-in-Thailand' and 'first-time-in-Asia' features.

"For the first time in Thailand, ceilings are made from panels of light pixels which allow ambient lighting to suit every occasion. They can also be used to run colours and animations, enabling stunningly immersive multi-media experiences to excite audiences and manage moods in concerts as well as meetings and events," he said.

Among other 'first-time-in-Thailand' features are the sound insulation systems embedded into the walls that enable totally disruption-free meetings to be held, regardless of what else may be happening in adjacent or nearby halls.

Mr. Theng, said, "One of our most important features is the inspirational location and layout that breaks the tradition of such places just being big boxes. We are inside ICONSIAM, which is one of the world's most-awarded destinations, globally admired for its stunning design, its vast and varied cultural offerings, and its exciting diversity of activities, entertainment, restaurants, and extraordinary shopping possibilities."

Mr. Theng said TRUE ICON HALL already has more than 30 important conferences and events confirmed for next year and another 100 pending confirmation, with guest numbers ranging from 200 to almost 3,000 people per event.

"We are particularly proud that one of the region's most important medical conferences – the Asia-Pacific Society of Cardiology Annual Conference – has already confirmed to hold its meetings at TRUE ICON HALL during March 2021," he noted.

SOURCE ICONSIAM