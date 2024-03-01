Bangladesh BNPL Sector Exhibits Significant Growth Opportunities with a Projected Market Size of US$2.14 Billion by 2029

DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bangladesh Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The burgeoning Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market in Bangladesh is poised for a robust expansion, according to a comprehensive new research publication. The report offers an extensive analysis and data-centric overview of the BNPL business, delving into the vast array of opportunities and risks associated with the sector for investors and businesses alike.

BNPL payments in Bangladesh are forecasted to rise by 16.6% annually, reaching US$1.29 billion in 2024. The market, which has seen a surge owing to growing e-commerce penetration, is expected to maintain a strong growth trajectory with a recorded CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2029. As a result, the BNPL's gross merchandise value is set to grow from the US$1.10 billion in 2023 and approximately double to US$2.14 billion by 2029.

Unearthing the Dynamics of Bangladesh's BNPL Market Trajectory

The report serves as an invaluable tool for understanding the dynamics shaping the BNPL market in Bangladesh. It scrutinizes various aspects of the industry, from market size and forecast to consumer behaviors and retail spending dynamics. More than 75 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level provide insight into both value and volume market dynamics, shedding light on the end-use sectors that hold significant potential.

Detailed analysis on gross merchandise value, average transaction value, and transaction volume trends.

Comprehensive review of BNPL revenues, segmented by merchant commission, missed payment fees, and other incomes.

Insightful overview of operational KPIs, including active consumer base and bad debt.

Market segmentation analysis by BNPL purpose, business model, merchant ecosystem, and distribution model.

Competitive landscape providing market share analysis of key BNPL players.

Meticulous breakdown by retail sectors such as travel, home improvement, automotive, and more.

Deep Dive into Consumer Insights and Behavioral Trends

This in-depth analysis is not merely focused on numbers but also explores the consumer attitudes and behavioral patterns that influence the BNPL market. The research dissects the adoption rationale, average monthly expenses, and sales uplift by product categories, providing businesses with a nuanced understanding of their target demographics.

Insights on sales uplift across various product categories.

Detailed demographic split by age, income, and gender.

Understanding the factors driving BNPL adoption amongst consumers.

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, the BNPL sector in Bangladesh emerges as a domain ripe with opportunities for both established financial entities and newcomers. The findings encapsulated in this report underscore the significance of data-driven strategies and consumer-centric approaches to capturing the growth potential within Bangladesh's nascent BNPL market.

