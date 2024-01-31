Bangladesh Ecommerce Market Projected for Robust Growth: Comprehensive Databook Now Available with 100+ KPIs Analysis - Forecasts to 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Jan, 2024, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bangladesh Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The burgeoning ecommerce sector in Bangladesh takes center stage in a new, insightful market research report now listed on our platform. With an anticipated annual growth rate of 9.33% in 2023, the market is on an upward trajectory with projections valuing it at US$6.9 billion this year.

Key Highlights of the Bangladesh Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook

  • In-depth analysis offers insights into more than 100 KPIs across various ecommerce verticals including Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, and Technology Products and Services.
  • Comprehensive market share data by key players unveil competitive landscape dynamics.
  • Exploration of sales channel performance, with categories such as Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, and Consumer to Consumer detailed.
  • Examination of consumer spending patterns rooted in payment instrument preferences confirms market responsiveness to technological advancements.
  • Consumer demographics segmented by age, income level, and gender spotlight market potential amongst diverse user groups.

The analysis forecasts a resilient growth for the ecommerce industry in Bangladesh, expecting a remarkable CAGR of 7.37% from 2023 to 2027. By delving deep into vertical-specific performance, the report unravels potential opportunities within sub-segments such as appliances and electronics, healthcare and wellness, and direct-to-consumer food services.

Advancement and Innovation: The Hallmarks of Ecommerce Evolution in Bangladesh

This authoritative research monograph not only covers conventional market arenas but also tracks emerging trends like live streaming engagement models and cross-border ecommerce transactions. Moreover, it underscores the technological pivot in consumer habits, accentuating mobile commerce and varied operating systems' usage patterns.

Taking into account the nuanced ecommerce landscape, the databook also segments market forecast by city tiering, uncovering unique growth patterns across different urban dynamisms.

User Dynamics and Market Forces: A User-Centric Approach to Bangladesh's Ecommerce Growth

Apart from macroeconomic indicators, the databook also offers a granular view of user ratios, such as card abandonment rate and product return rate, providing vital cues for businesses looking to enhance the customer journey.

With consumer behavior analysis at its core, this research piece holistically encapsulates the pulse of the Bangladesh ecommerce market. By translating data into actionable insights, stakeholders can sculpt informed strategies tailored to the Bangladesh market's specificities.

Understanding that the bedrock of ecommerce success lies in consumer satisfaction, the newly added research report meticulously details the preferences and attitudes of Bangladesh's digital shoppers. Whether it's insights on device preference or spending by age group, businesses can leverage this data to finetune their market approaches.

Companies Mentioned

  • Daraz Bangladesh
  • Chaldal
  • Evaly
  • Pickaboo
  • Ajkerdeal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88omqt

