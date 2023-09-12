Bangladesh Launches Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The surge in cyberattacks, averaging 4,000 daily worldwide, led to a $4.35 million average cost per data breach in 2022. Projected global business losses of $10.5 trillion by 2025 highlight the pressing need to combat cybercrime amid expanding technology reliance.

In response, Bangladesh introduced the "Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award 2023," backed by the Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority, Digital Security Agency, and UNDP. Honoring Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's leadership during the 1971 struggle, the award strives to foster a secure digital future, transcending boundaries and sectors to counter evolving cyber threats.

This award was officially launched in the capital city of Dhaka by Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, the State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division of Bangladesh, emphasized the urgent need to prioritize cyber safety for individuals, families, institutions, and society as a whole.

Esteemed figures such as Van Nguyen, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, and Md. Shamsul Arefin, Secretary of the Information and ICT Division, were among the distinguished speakers who graced the occasion.

The call for nominations for the award will remain open until September 25, 2023. The award has been structured to acknowledge exceptional achievements in the realm of cybersecurity across five distinct categories:

  1. Cybersecurity awareness and education award for students.
  2. Cybersecurity innovation award for entrepreneurs.
  3. Cybersecurity leadership award for government officials, public service providers, and professionals.
  4. Cybersecurity award for smart parents.
  5. Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness special recognition award.

Significantly, each category will recognize both male and female leaders. Recipients in each category will be presented with a monetary award of $10,000. The funding for this endeavor was raised during the 'Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' held in 2022 at New York's Madison Square Garden, featuring performances by German rock band 'Scorpions' and Bangladeshi band 'Chirkutt'.

This initiative aligns with the broader goal of promoting global cybersecurity efforts while concurrently fostering a secure digital environment that accommodates everyone. By targeting youth motivation, women's empowerment, and marginalized community support, the award sets the stage for progress toward a safer and more inclusive digital future. Bangladesh's endeavor signifies a united step forward to combat cyber threats and ensure a resilient digital landscape for years to come.

