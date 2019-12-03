Bangladesh Market Growth Opportunities Forecast Report 2019-2024: Bangladesh is Shifting Towards ICT as an Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Market Growth Opportunities, Bangladesh, Forecast to 2024" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research explores how Bangladesh is shifting towards ICT as an industry and how the government has planned its development with that in mind.

The research also explores the attempts Bangladesh has made in diversifying its sources of energy and its gradual shift towards renewable sources of power. Other potentially lucrative sectors of investment with regards to revenue generation and future growth possibilities have also been discussed in this research.

South Asia is currently a hotbed of economic development. India has typically always been considered the main economic attraction of the region, but lately, Bangladesh has been establishing itself as a key attraction in the region. Bangladesh is now the fastest growing economy of the Asia Pacific. This research has been designed to provide insight into the factors leading to the stellar economic success of Bangladesh.



A stable central government has played a key role in Bangladesh's economic growth. This research discusses the election manifesto of the ruling party, the vision of the political leaders and government officials, and the taxation, economic, and foreign trade policies of the government which have played a significant role in shaping the base on which the present Bangladeshi economy is built.



The current political and economic stability has stimulated growth in the private sector with increased investments. To sustain the current growth trajectory, the government has introduced various policies and reforms to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) particularly in infrastructure. The specific policies and reforms have been discussed in the research.



A key factor that has contributed to Bangladesh's growth is its competitive advantage due to the low-cost labor it makes available. However, recent events have led to stricter rules governing labor rights and minimum wage. How these issues impact the future growth prospect has been elaborated upon in the research.



With regards to trade, the study discusses the impact information and communication technology (ICT) has had on the country's economy.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the expectations from the recently re-elected government in terms of the country's economy?

What are the emerging new industries in Bangladesh ?

? What are the environmental concerns in Bangladesh and how are they being addressed?

and how are they being addressed? What social trends will impact customer preference and product demand in the future?

How supportive is the government towards industries and what measures has the government taken to attract more investment to Bangladesh ?

? What does the future of the Bangladeshi economy look like?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Political Overview

Political Framework and Regime

Key Political Highlights

Key Foreign Relations

3. Economic Overview

Economic Overview and Forecast

Economic Growth Determinants

Economic Policies - Fiscal Policy

Economic Policies - Monetary Policy

Investment Trends and Opportunities

Ease of Doing Business

4. Social Overview

Demographic and Social Trends

5. Technological Overview

6. Legal Overview



7. Environmental Overview

Environmental Overview

Hazard and Exposure Risk

8. Information Communication Technology (ICT) Industry Overview

ICT Overview

ICT Service and Product Exports

Internet and Mobile Services - Overview and Forecast

9. Energy Sector Overview

Energy Sector Overview

10. Electricity Overview

Alternative Sources and Incentives

11. Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry Overview

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector

Healthcare Industry

Pharmaceutical Market Overview

12. Manufacturing Industry Overview

Textile Manufacturing

Leather Manufacturing

13. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity

14. Conclusion

15. Appendix



For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxsjq8



