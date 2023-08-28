Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina calls upon business leaders of South Africa for strengning trade between South Africa and Bangladesh at Trade and Investment Summit in Johannesburg

News provided by

Spellbound Leo Burnett

28 Aug, 2023, 05:06 ET

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Spellbound Leo Burnett: Bangladesh has been remarkable and promising economy in  world, with steady growth rate of over 7% for over decade, except during  pandemic. As 35th largest economy and potential developed economy by 2041, Bangladesh presents great potential for trade and partnerships. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority jointly organized a Roadshow campaign titled "Rise of Bengal Tiger: Bangladesh Trade & Business Summit" in Johannesburg on August 23, 2023. HPM Sheikh Hasina led  Bangladesh delegation as Chief Guest of event. Prime agenda was discussing opportunities for partnerships, extension of trade partnerships and presenting Bangladesh as profitable destination for business community of South Africa.

Continue Reading
Photo
Photo

She addressed people of South Africa with hope of extending partnerships in trade, business, education culture and overall bilateral relationship. She focused on trade partnership opportunities in sectors like textile, readymade garments, jute goods, leader, ICT, agriculture, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals. She also highlighted potential of enhancing export to South Africa and exploring avenues to procure essential natural resources and raw materials from African nations.

Private Industry and Investment Adviser to HPM, Mr. Salman Fazlur Rahman, drew attention to limited cooperation between south-south countries and increasing interest in building cooperation. He emphasized that South Africa can be gateway for Bangladesh to do business in all of Africa and Asia.

Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of BSEC, demonstrated aspects and opportunities of business with Bangladesh in brief presentation on '50 years of Bangladesh: Rise of Bengal Tiger' overwhelming yet stable growth of Bangladesh, demographic dividend, manpower, infrastructure, and readiness of Bangladesh give clear vision of country's future and scopes of trade partnership. As fastest growing consumer market of world, statements are important for global business community.

South African counterparts expressed great interest in doing business with South Asian country, and Public Works & Infrastructure Minister of South Africa, Mr. Sihle Zikalala, expressed positive enthusiasm for fur partnerships. Emphasizing infrastructure investment and market exploration for economic growth. Minister urged South Africa and Bangladesh to strengn existing cooperation and initiatives to work knowledge creation and exchange to unlock opportunities for future. More than 200 South African business leaders have attended program and exchange views with highstakeholders of Bangladesh by interactive sessions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195139/Photo.jpg 

SOURCE Spellbound Leo Burnett

Also from this source

Bangladesh Business Summit Outcome report has launched with promises for building Smart Bangladesh

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.