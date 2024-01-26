Bangladesh Remittance Market Poised for Robust Growth: In-Depth Analysis of Inbound and Outbound Transfers - Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bangladesh International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The international remittance market in Bangladesh displays significant growth potential with an evolving landscape that promises lucrative opportunities for businesses and investors alike. The latest comprehensive research publication reveals an anticipated steady rise in the transaction values and volumes for both inbound and outbound remittances.

Inbound Remittance Market Takes an Upward Trajectory

The report indicates a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% for the inbound remittance sector in Bangladesh, with expectations to soar from US$ 21.91 billion as recorded in 2022 to an impressive US$ 34.68 billion by the year 2028. Despite a slight contraction in the previous year, the remittance inflows into Bangladesh exhibit resilience and are set to expand robustly in the coming years.

Outbound Remittance Sector Experiences Growth Momentum

Similarly, the outbound remittance market encapsulates a noteworthy expansion trend, charting a CAGR of 10.6% within the forecast period. The sector is poised to accelerate from a US$121.0 million mark in 2022 to reach approximately US$226.2 million by 2028.

Comprehensive Scope Captures Market Nuances



The detailed research study examines varied channels and consumer demographics shaping the remittance scene:

Analytical coverage of traditional digital, mobile, and non-digital transfer mechanisms

Insightful consumer profile analysis segmented by age, income, occupation, and purpose

Illustrative international inbound/outbound remittance flow analysis

Exploration of the competitive landscape with market share insights

Strategic Insight for Stakeholder Decision-making

Strategists, investors, and business operators in the remittance industry can leverage the high-level insights offered by the report. Delving into the detailed transactional trends, the publication serves as a robust tool in formulating informed business strategies and identifying new market opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities Across Various Sectors



The research dissects the intricacies of the remittance market in Bangladesh, offering granular detail on growth avenues and consumer preferences. Emerging sectors and channels are meticulously mapped out, outlining the shifting patterns that companies and investors can capitalize upon.

Preparing for the Future of Remittance in Bangladesh

With the outbound and inbound remittance markets in Bangladesh on the precipice of a transformative phase, businesses seeking to establish or expand their footprint will find pivotal data for strategic planning and market entry. The report fundamentally equips stakeholders with actionable insights, thereby enabling them to navigate and drive profitability within the dynamic remittance landscape.



