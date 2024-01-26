Bangladesh Remittance Market Poised for Robust Growth: In-Depth Analysis of Inbound and Outbound Transfers - Forecasts to 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Jan, 2024, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bangladesh International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The international remittance market in Bangladesh displays significant growth potential with an evolving landscape that promises lucrative opportunities for businesses and investors alike. The latest comprehensive research publication reveals an anticipated steady rise in the transaction values and volumes for both inbound and outbound remittances.

Inbound Remittance Market Takes an Upward Trajectory

The report indicates a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% for the inbound remittance sector in Bangladesh, with expectations to soar from US$ 21.91 billion as recorded in 2022 to an impressive US$ 34.68 billion by the year 2028. Despite a slight contraction in the previous year, the remittance inflows into Bangladesh exhibit resilience and are set to expand robustly in the coming years.

Outbound Remittance Sector Experiences Growth Momentum

Similarly, the outbound remittance market encapsulates a noteworthy expansion trend, charting a CAGR of 10.6% within the forecast period. The sector is poised to accelerate from a US$121.0 million mark in 2022 to reach approximately US$226.2 million by 2028.

Comprehensive Scope Captures Market Nuances

The detailed research study examines varied channels and consumer demographics shaping the remittance scene:

  • Analytical coverage of traditional digital, mobile, and non-digital transfer mechanisms
  • Insightful consumer profile analysis segmented by age, income, occupation, and purpose
  • Illustrative international inbound/outbound remittance flow analysis
  • Exploration of the competitive landscape with market share insights

Strategic Insight for Stakeholder Decision-making

Strategists, investors, and business operators in the remittance industry can leverage the high-level insights offered by the report. Delving into the detailed transactional trends, the publication serves as a robust tool in formulating informed business strategies and identifying new market opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities Across Various Sectors

The research dissects the intricacies of the remittance market in Bangladesh, offering granular detail on growth avenues and consumer preferences. Emerging sectors and channels are meticulously mapped out, outlining the shifting patterns that companies and investors can capitalize upon.

Preparing for the Future of Remittance in Bangladesh

With the outbound and inbound remittance markets in Bangladesh on the precipice of a transformative phase, businesses seeking to establish or expand their footprint will find pivotal data for strategic planning and market entry. The report fundamentally equips stakeholders with actionable insights, thereby enabling them to navigate and drive profitability within the dynamic remittance landscape.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8e2n6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Turkish Alternative Lending Market Projects Remarkable Growth with a Sturdy 23.1% CAGR Forecast Through 2027

Turkish Alternative Lending Market Projects Remarkable Growth with a Sturdy 23.1% CAGR Forecast Through 2027

The "Turkey Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By...
Tanzania Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Report

Tanzania Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Report

The "Tanzania Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.