Banilla Games Files Federal Lawsuit in Wisconsin Against River City Amusements LLC for Use of Counterfeit Products

GREENVILLE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banilla Games, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of compliant skill-based amusement products, announces that it has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin against River City Amusements LLC. The complaint alleges that River City Amusements has engaged in the distribution, sale, and/or placement of counterfeit Banilla Games products and components that unlawfully use Banilla's trademarks, copyrights, proprietary software, and other intellectual property. The lawsuit seeks at least $4.75 million in damages.

The lawsuit asserts claims for trademark infringement, false designation of origin, copyright infringement, unfair competition, and related violations under federal and state law. Banilla alleges that River City Amusements' conduct includes the trafficking of imitation or altered game boards, software, and associated materials designed to mislead operators and players into believing they are genuine Banilla products, as well as the unauthorized copying, modification, and deployment of Banilla's copyrighted works.

"Banilla has invested heavily in developing innovative, compliant, and secure products for customers and players," said Marc Downing, Chief Counsel of Banilla Games. "Counterfeit and pirated goods harm operators, confuse the market, and undermine confidence in lawful amusement offerings. We have and will use every legal tool available to protect our customers, our partners, and the integrity of our brand in Wisconsin and other markets."

The complaint seeks injunctive relief to halt the alleged unlawful conduct, the impoundment and destruction of infringing goods and components, statutory damages and/or disgorgement of profits, and recovery of attorneys' fees and costs as permitted by law. Banilla also intends to pursue all available remedies against any parties found to have facilitated or participated in the improper distribution or placement of counterfeit or unauthorized products.

Banilla encourages distributors and operators to purchase only through authorized channels and for all distributors, operators, and locations to verify authenticity of boards, cabinets, and software. Parties with information about suspected counterfeit products or unauthorized use of Banilla's intellectual property are encouraged to contact Banilla directly.

Founded in 2013, Banilla Games is recognized for its portfolio of skill-based amusement solutions, robust compliance posture, and commitment to product integrity and responsible distribution. The company maintains rigorous intellectual property protection measures and partners closely with law enforcement and regulatory authorities to deter illicit activity in the marketplace.

This case is Banilla Games, Inc. v. River City Amusements LLC, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. The company will provide further updates as appropriate.

