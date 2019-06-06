FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corporation (TRC) has launched its eighth annual Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) competition.

The contest recognizes members of Heating Air-Conditioning Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) that collect the most mercury-containing thermostats.

HARDI is the largest and most successful trade association representing HVACR distributors in the United States.

"We anticipate another successful year as HARDI wholesalers throughout the country demonstrate their commitment to a safer and cleaner environment by serving as the collection center for contractors to drop off mercury-containing thermostats," said Danielle Myers, Operations and Compliance Manager, TRC.

The contest officially began May 1 and concludes Oct. 31.

HARDI members need not sign up to enter the contest. All they must do is return thermostats collected through the bins that TRC places in HARDI wholesale member branches throughout the United States.

HARDI members are in every state and have collection bins where their customers — HVACR contractors — can conveniently deposit the thermostats.

The Banish Mercury off the Planet contest, originally called the Big Man on Planet until 2018, names winners in three categories:

Distributor that recycles the most pounds of mercury overall.

Distributor that recycles the highest average pounds of mercury (total pounds divided by branch count locations that submitted a collection bin).

Distributor with the highest participation rate (for distributors with more than 10 locations).

TRC will publicly recognize the winners of each category at HARDI's annual conference, Dec. 7 to 10, 2019, New Orleans.

Previous winners of the contest include:

2018: Johnstone Supply, Meier Supply Co., and Johnson Supply.

2017: Johnstone Supply, Tower Equipment, Johnson Supply.

2016: Johnstone Supply, Gustave Larson, Auer Steel.

2015: Auer Steel, Johnson Supply, US Air Conditioning Distributors, and Johnstone Supply.

2014: Corken Steel Products, Crescent Parts & Equipment, and Johnstone Supply.

2013: Johnstone Supply.

2012: Johnson Supply.

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corporation, founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 31 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.5 million thermostats, containing 11 tons of mercury, since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. Learn more about TRC at thermostat-recycle.org.

SOURCE Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Related Links

http://thermostat-recycle.org

