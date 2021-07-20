Banjo Health Inc. Announces Partnership with AscellaHealth, LLC

BOSTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Banjo Health is excited to announce the signing of a multi-year partnership with AscellaHealth, a global specialty pharmacy and healthcare solutions company, to improve patient care by reducing Prior Authorization (PA) review times through the deployment of Banjo Health's entire package of AI-powered PA solutions. With Banjo Health teaming up with an expert Specialty Pharmacy solutions provider that has members in all lines of business from Commercial, Medicaid, and Medicare, the AI company is poised for rapid growth and expansion to jointly solve the prior authorization dilemma.

"This partnership with Banjo Health enables AscellaHealth to continually optimize clinical outcomes and enhance the patient journey. Streamlined practices that have proven efficiencies in turnaround time for medication fulfillment align with our patient-centric approach," says Dea Belazi, President and CEO, AscellaHealth.

With this partnership, Banjo Health will provide its comprehensive PA Management solution, Harmony PA, in addition to its three modular solutions of Virtuoso AI, Concerto Suite, and Composer to AscellaHealth. Composer is a recently launched solution that autogenerates decision trees directly from clinical guidelines by Pharmacy & Therapeutics committees and Medical Review Boards. AscellaHealth and Banjo Health will work in unison to improve upon existing PA architecture to improve patient and provider satisfaction.

"As a growing company, we are very excited to announce this partnership with AscellaHealth and create a pathway to grow and improve together in the specialty benefits marketplace," says Saar Mahna, Founder and CEO of Banjo Health.

About Banjo Health

Banjo Health is an innovative healthcare technology solution provider that enhances existing practices through Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a focus on simplifying the complexities in Prior Authorization. Solution offerings, Harmony PA, Virtuoso AI, and Concerto Suite utilize AI and cloud-based technologies to meet all compliance regulations across all lines of business to provide an accurate, streamlined, and transparent PA process.

For more information, visit https://www.banjohealth.com/

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Specialty Pharmacy and Healthcare services organization serving payers, providers, life sciences and patients, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. AscellaHealth's unique, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

