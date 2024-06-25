Banjo Health Inc. Unveils BanjoConnect: A Groundbreaking Leap in Prior Authorization Interoperability

Banjo Health

June 25, 2024

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banjo Health Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of BanjoConnect, an innovative suite of products designed to revolutionize the prior authorization (PA) process within the healthcare industry. BanjoConnect seamlessly integrates with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems nationwide, bridging the communication gap between providers and payers through real-time interactions.

Key Features of BanjoConnect:

  • Enhanced Operational Efficiency: By presenting relevant documentation and criteria to both providers and reviewers, BanjoConnect expedites the decision-making process, significantly reducing administrative burdens.
  • Improved Communication: Facilitating real-time interactions between PA reviewers and providers, this solution dramatically reduces the number of abandoned cases.
  • Greater Accessibility: Quick access to clinical criteria and simplified PA submission processes streamline care delivery and improve overall efficiency.
  • Reduced Member Disruption: Ensuring timely care and prompt review of prior authorizations, BanjoConnect minimizes disruptions for members.
  • Regulatory Compliance: Assisting organizations in meeting federal and state requirements, this tool helps avoid penalties and build trust with regulatory bodies.
  • Competitive Advantage: Leveraging advanced technology, BanjoConnect positions organizations at the forefront of the rapidly evolving healthcare market.

BanjoConnect's state-of-the-art technology is particularly critical in ensuring compliance with CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F) and state legislation like Washington State's WA HB 1357 through the integration of our Composer decision trees into EHR interfaces. As additional states like Vermont and Illinois introduce similar legislation, BanjoConnect is poised to:

  • Deliver determination requirements in multiple formats (FHIR, HL7, NCPDP, Custom API, etc.)
  • Ensure compliance with both current and upcoming laws
  • Address medical and pharmacy regulations across various states and business lines

Saar Mahna, CEO of Banjo Health, said "BanjoConnect is not just an advancement; it's a revolution in how we approach prior authorization. This innovation epitomizes our commitment to reimagining healthcare workflows, empowering timely access to appropriate care. We're excited to provide healthcare professionals with tools that not only meet regulatory demands but also enhance member outcomes."

Banjo Health is on a mission to "empower timely access to appropriate care." Whether utilizing our full suite of solutions or selected components, partner with Banjo Health to reimagine your healthcare workflows and achieve timely access to appropriate care.

For more information on Banjo Health and its suite of AI-empowered solutions, please visit Banjo Health.

