Bank Customer Experience Study 2023: Humanization, Digital Transformations and the Changing Face of Customer Loyalty

22 Nov, 2023, 20:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023


For financial institutions, winning and keeping customer loyalty is an ever-evolving formula. The first challenge is getting customers in the door.

Convenient locations, enticing promotions and rave reviews from family and friends all affect how people choose their financial institutions. But these motivations can vary based on the customer's age and the depth of the banking relationship they seek.

Earning loyalty doesn't stop once customers have opened an account, downloaded the mobile app and deposited funds. The weight that customers place on certain qualities within their financial institutions changes over time, whether because of changing economic conditions or changing customer service expectations due to digital advances in other industries.

As a result, banks and credit unions cannot afford to become complacent when maneuvering the customer experience, especially when it comes to the four key drivers that "humanize" these interactions.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Key findings
  • Research methodology
  • Making choices: Selecting an institution and products
  • Where age comes into play
  • What matters after a selection is made
  • Behavioral: Digital interactions matter more
  • Intellectual: Rewards for loyalty matter
  • Emotional: Customers want to be understood
  • Sensorial: Enticing digital spaces are the next big thing
  • How banking compares to other industries
  • Conclusions

