Bank Director's 2024 Governance Best Practices Survey Examines Risk Oversight & Board Practices

Bank Director's study reveals various barriers to effective boards, including dominant stakeholders and a lack of diverse viewpoints. Board responsibilities, engagement and risk oversight are also reviewed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Director, the leading information resource for directors and officers of financial institutions nationwide, released its 2024 Governance Best Practices Survey Results, sponsored by the law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Survey findings reveal that about one-fifth of respondents report the outsized influence of a dominant executive or director in the boardroom.

Bank regulators have pointed to these so-called "dominant policymakers" as a governance gap. A bank's board has an essential role in the success of an institution, but a dominant CEO or board member could have a negative impact on the safety and soundness of a bank's operations. In proposed guidelines issued by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in October 2023, "dominant policymakers" could inhibit directors' independent judgment and lead to the mismanagement of the institution. Further, a possible "power vacuum" could result should the dominant individual step down.

"While the FDIC's proposed guidelines would apply to a limited number of banks over $10 billion in assets, the agency has posed this as a safety and soundness concern that it can apply as deemed appropriate," says Emily McCormick, vice president of editorial and research at Bank Director. "While most of the board members in our survey don't report such a dominant individual at their own institutions, a number do — and anecdotally, we've seen the adverse consequences play out at some failed and distressed banks."

In the survey, respondents pointed to other shortfalls in their boardrooms. These include a lack of diverse viewpoints or backgrounds (21%) and a lack of long-term vision (20%). Only one-third of respondents perceived no deficiencies in their board's culture.

"Bank Director's 2024 Governance Best Practices Survey validates that the board time commitment is growing because our directors are focused on their current responsibilities, which is creating a gap for one-fifth of bank boards that do not have a long-term vision for the institution," says Robert Maddox, a partner at Bradley. "This may be a stressful environment, but just surviving is not a successful strategy."

In addition to addressing director engagement and independence, the survey examines how boards oversee risk, and the skills and diverse backgrounds reflected in bank boardrooms today. Almost half say their board has three or more members who they would characterize as diverse, based on gender, race or ethnicity. And 56% consider these characteristics when evaluating director candidates.

The 2024 Governance Best Practices Survey Results include the views of 178 independent directors, chairs and CEOs of U.S. banks below $100 billion in assets. The majority of responses reflect banks under $10 billion.

