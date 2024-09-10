Bank Director's 2024 Technology Survey Examines Technology Plans at U.S. Banks

Bank Director's 2024 Technology Survey highlights the state of technology adoption and concerns among U.S. bank leaders.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Director, the leading information resource for directors and officers of financial institutions nationwide, released the results of its 2024 Technology Survey, sponsored by financial technology provider Jack Henry. The findings reveal how today's bank leaders think about strategy, resources, emerging technologies and fraud.

Banks increasingly rely on data analytics to improve back-office productivity and manage regulatory compliance duties. According to the survey, improving operational efficiency (49%), attracting and retaining customers (29%), and growing low cost deposits (10%) are identified as banks' primary technology objectives.

"Given today's revenue challenges and elevated labor costs, it's little surprise to see efficiency as a key driver behind bank investments in technology," says Emily McCormick, Bank Director's vice president of editorial and research. "However, just 21% of senior technology executives, CEOs and board members say they measure return on investment for their technology projects — indicating it could be difficult to know whether they've attained those strategic goals."

Three-quarters of respondents report increased technology budgets for fiscal year 2024. Over the past 18 months, bank leaders say their organization has invested in payments (53%), digital retail account opening (46%), digital business account opening (37%) and data analysis (32%).

While most banks are actively discussing budgets for data analytics (80%) and artificial intelligence (66%), few realize they have only a fraction of their customers' financial data on hand.

"Due to financial fragmentation, banks must embrace open banking to access a comprehensive view of an account holder's data necessary to feed algorithms and tune foundational AI models," says Greg Adelson, President and CEO of Jack Henry. "Without broad customer data, banks can't identify small business owners from retail accounts, enhance personal service at scale, and deliver personalized product and service recommendations."

The survey includes the views of 111 independent directors, chief executives, chief operating officers and senior technology executives of U.S. banks below $100 billion in assets. Full survey results are now available online at BankDirector.com.

Additional Key Findings

A Shifting View of Competition

Compared to prior surveys, respondents still identify local banks and credit unions (52%) and big or superregional banks (49%) as their primary competitive threats, along with neobanks that compete for consumer deposits (43%). However, bank leaders report increased concern about the competitive threat posed by retailers such as Amazon and Walmart, with 12% citing them as a competitive threat compared to 5% a year earlier.

Delayed Projects

Sixty percent say one or more technology projects weren't completed on schedule over the prior 18 months, and 36% say they experienced issues integrating the new technology into existing systems. Just 21% say they had no issues with planned technology projects.

Hiring: Developers

Just a quarter of respondents say their bank employs developers or programmers, double the percentage who said as much a year ago. Banks over $1 billion in assets are more likely to make these hires.

Board Priorities

Sixty-one percent say that leveraging technology is a strategic priority for the board. Half of respondents say their board has a technology expert. Of those without a technology expert, 29% say their board is seeking to add one.

