Bank Director's Research Explores CEO Succession Struggles

Findings reveal bank leaders' views on succession planning, executive talent challenges and rising compensation costs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Director, the leading information resource for directors and officers of financial institutions nationwide, released the results from its 2024 Compensation & Talent Survey, sponsored by Chartwell Partners. Survey findings reveal that many bank boards lack proactiveness in CEO succession, which could have costly consequences.

The board's role in identifying potential successors and implementing a plan of action is pivotal in succession planning for the CEO. However, according to the survey, many respondents stated they have less confidence in their long-term succession plans for their CEO, with only 18% having identified a CEO succession candidate as well as a timeline and plan of action. With almost half saying they expect their CEO to depart or retire within the next five years, many boards may find themselves in a tough position over time.

"Top performing boards recognize their responsibility to own the CEO succession plan and not fully delegate to the current CEO," says J. Scott Petty, managing partner at Chartwell. "The lack of a thorough evaluation process can lead to a less-than-qualified internal choice, creating unnecessary leadership risk."

This lack of clarity and strategy regarding who will be leading the bank in the longer term continues to be a growing concern among survey respondents, along with rising compensation costs and executive talent challenges.

"Selecting the bank's next CEO is a vital board responsibility," says Emily McCormick, Bank Director's vice president of editorial & research. "It's a decision that can help ensure the long-term health and continued independence of an institution, and the achievement of its strategic goals."

A large majority (84%) of survey respondents say they believe the talent level of their executive team is strong enough to achieve their bank's financial and strategic goals over the next five years, even though many of those ostensibly expect their CEO to leave or retire in that time frame.

The survey includes the views of 289 independent directors, CEOs, HROs and other senior executives of U.S. banks below $100 billion in assets. Compensation data for directors, non-executive chairs and CEOs was also collected from the proxy statements of 102 publicly traded banks. Full survey results are now available online at BankDirector.com.

