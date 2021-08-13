Bank Dora Taps V12 Marketing to Enhance New Digital Checking Account App Expansion

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Dora, an all-digital banking service provided by USALLIANCE Financial, a national 2 billion-dollar credit union based in Rye, NY, has selected digital marketing agency, V12 Marketing, to expand the outreach of Bank Dora's new all-digital checking account mobile application.

Kristi Kenworthy, Managing Director at Bank Dora has said, "This is a brand new concept. Dora is the first cooperative neo-bank, powered by the credit union movement, designed to reduce racial and economic disparities in banking access. Our team is extremely excited to bring the Bank Dora app to a larger user base. The user feedback has been positive and people love the mobile app."

The Dora Everyday Checking account features include: no minimum balance, no monthly fees, early payday with direct deposit, bill pay, a surcharge-fee free network of 30,000 ATMs nationwide, and much more. Bank Dora offers a fully bilingual experience for the website, onboarding, disclosures, app, email notification, IVR, and support.

Alaina Froton, Digital Marketing Manager at Bank Dora, said, "Bank Dora's namesake derives from Dora Maxwell, who helped charter hundreds of credit unions in the United States. Dora believed everyone should have access to fair deposit products."

Mike Visconti, founder, and Creative Director at V12 Marketing says, "The team at V12 Marketing is looking forward to being a part of such a value-creating initiative. We've always had an affinity for financial inclusion and equality, and Bank Dora certainly is a game-changer in this space."

Bank Dora's motto, "Banking For Everyone," means changing how others think about access to affordable and fair financial services.

About USALLIANCE Financial

USALLIANCE Financial is an innovative, dynamic, and industry-leading financial Cooperative founded in 1966 based on the shared Cooperative mission: "People helping people." Currently serving 125,000+ members across the nation with over $2 Billion in assets, USALLIANCE is a full-service not-for-profit financial institution that offers a variety of banking products and services such as checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loan products, and financial services. Members also have access to 5,800+ Shared Branch facilities and 30,000+ Surcharge-free ATMs throughout the nation in support of our Cooperative initiative. To learn more about USALLIANCE Financial, please visit www.usalliance.org.

About V12 Marketing

V12 Marketing is a full-service marketing and web development agency that provides an entire suite of value-driven solutions servicing a wide range of industries. To learn more about V12 Marketing, please visit www.v12marketing.com .

