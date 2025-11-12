Bank Executives Strongly Back Fed Independence

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As policymakers debate the future of central bank independence, bank executives overwhelmingly support preserving the Federal Reserve's autonomy, according to a survey released today by fintech IntraFi.

Ninety-five percent of surveyed bankers said maintaining Fed independence in conducting monetary policy is important, with 75% expressing strong support. Similarly, 92% said the Fed's independence in bank regulation is important.

"Bank leaders are sending a clear message: the independence of the Federal Reserve is fundamental to the stability and integrity of our financial system," said Mark Jacobsen, Cofounder and CEO of IntraFi.

Eighty-eight percent of executives said a president should only be able to remove a Fed governor for proven improper activity, while 6% supported removal for alleged misconduct. Just 4% said a president should have unrestricted discretion to remove Fed governors.

The survey results precede a Supreme Court hearing in January on the president's authority to dismiss Fed governors.

Other Highlights

Deposit Competition: 93% expect competition for deposits to increase or remain unchanged over the next year



93% expect competition for deposits to increase or remain unchanged over the next year Funding Costs: 80% expect funding costs to decline over the next 12 months



80% expect funding costs to decline over the next 12 months Loan Demand: 47% expect loan demand to increase over the next 12 months, while 39% expect it to remain steady



47% expect loan demand to increase over the next 12 months, while 39% expect it to remain steady Access to Capital: 75% anticipate stable access to capital over the coming year, consistent with prior surveys

IntraFi's Q3 2025 Bank Executive Business Outlook Survey collected responses from CEOs, presidents, and CFOs at 441 banks nationwide. Download the full report.

