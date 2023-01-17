Bank First Announces Net Income for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

News provided by

Bank First Corporation

Jan 17, 2023, 16:10 ET

  • Net income of $12.8 and $45.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022
  • Earnings per common share of $1.43 and $5.58 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022
  • Quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share declared, an increase of 13.6% from prior-year fourth quarter quarterly cash dividend

MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) ("Bank First" or the "Bank"), the holding company for Bank First, N.A., reported net income of $12.8 million, or $1.43 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $11.2 million, or $1.46 per share, for the prior-year fourth quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, Bank First earned $45.2 million, or $5.58 per share, compared to $45.4 million, or $5.92 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pre-tax expenses related to the Bank's completed acquisition of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. ("Denmark") and planned acquisition of Hometown Bancorp, Ltd. ("Hometown") totaled $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, reducing after-tax earnings per share by approximately $0.12. For the year ended December 31, 2022, these expenses reduced after-tax earnings per share by $0.69.

Operating Results

Net interest income ("NII") during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $30.6 million, up $2.9 million from the previous quarter and up $7.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. NII for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $104.1 million, up from $90.1 million during the prior year. The fourth quarter of 2022 marked the first quarter since 2020 in which NII was not positively impacted by loans originated through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Interest income from PPP loans totaled $0.1 million during the previous quarter and $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Purchase accounting entries, resulting from our acquisition of Denmark during the third quarter of 2022, as well as acquisitions of other institutions over the last several years, increased NII during the fourth quarter of 2022 by $1.2 million, or $0.10 per share after tax, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.07 per share after tax, for both the previous quarter and fourth quarter of 2021. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the impact of these purchase accounting entries increased NII by $2.6 million, or $0.23 per share after tax, and $1.9 million, or $0.19 per share after tax, respectively.

Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.63% for the previous quarter and 3.47% for the fourth quarter of 2021. NIM was 3.41% and 3.47% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. During much of the first half of 2022 the Bank engaged in a strategy to enhance NII, utilizing $300.0 million in short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank and investing these funds in short-term, liquid, risk-free, interest-earning assets. This non-core strategy reduced NIM by approximately 0.15% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Bank First recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision expense was $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. While near-term economic headwinds remain, both locally and nationally, asset quality metrics for the Bank remain very strong.

Noninterest income was $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Income provided by the Bank's investment in Ansay declined $0.4 million from the prior quarter and $0.1 million from the prior-year fourth quarter. The final quarter of each year has historically seen seasonal lows in income provided by Ansay, and 2022 was no exception. While loan servicing income has seen a steady increase over the second half of 2022 as a result of the serviced loan portfolio acquired from Denmark, valuation adjustments to the Bank's mortgage servicing rights asset on its balance sheet have created significant variances quarter-to-quarter. These valuation adjustments were negligible for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a positive adjustment of $0.9 million in the prior quarter and $0.7 million in the prior-year fourth quarter. Gains on the sale of secondary market mortgage loans declined from $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 to $0.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Full year gains on these sales for 2022 totaled $1.6 million compared to $7.4 million during 2021, a decline of $5.8 million.

Noninterest expense was $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $18.9 million during the prior quarter and $13.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Personnel expense declined by $2.7 million from the prior quarter primarily as a result of $3.0 million in one-time severance and employment agreement payments as part of the Denmark transaction which closed in the prior quarter. Occupancy, equipment and office expenses increased by $0.8 million from the prior quarter and $1.3 million from the prior-year fourth quarter. These increases were primarily the result of a one-time charge of $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the termination of a long-term lease on a former Denmark branch location that was not opened by Bank First. Data processing expense and outside service fees have been elevated throughout 2022 compared to 2021 levels as a result of costs related to acquisitions. Finally, amortization expense related to core deposit intangibles on the Bank's balance sheet increased $0.2 million from the prior quarter and $0.6 million from the prior-year fourth quarter. The acquisition of Denmark created a core deposit intangible of approximately $15.1 million (3.1% of core deposits acquired). Amortization of this core deposit intangible, which began during the third quarter of 2022, added $0.7 million in amortization expense to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $3.66 billion at December 31, 2022, a $722.9 million increase from December 31, 2022. The preliminary fair value of assets acquired in the Denmark acquisition during the third quarter of 2022 totaled approximately $687.5 million, comprising a significant portion of asset growth during 2022.

Total loans were $2.89 billion at December 31, 2022, up $658.5 million from December 31, 2021, and up $34.7 million from the end of the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP repayments or forgiveness as well as approximately $458.1 million in loans acquired from Denmark, loans grew by 10.9% during the year ended December 31, 2022. Annualized loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to 5.8%. As previously noted in Bank First's release of results for the third quarter of 2022, management made the decision to slow loan growth while concentrating more aggressive rate offerings on customers who maintain their full banking relationship with the Bank. This decision was intended to conserve the Bank's liquidity until competitors better aligned rate offerings with movements in the interest rate environment.

Total deposits, nearly all of which remain core deposits, were $3.06 billion at December 31, 2022, up $531.8 million from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits comprised 31.1% of the Bank's total core deposits at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 totaled $6.7 million, down $1.6 million from December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total assets ended 2022 at 0.18%, down from 0.29% at the end of 2021. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 include four properties valued at $2.5 million that were previously operating branch locations of Bank First or Denmark which are no longer part of the Bank's branch network. These properties have all been listed for sale.

Capital Position

Stockholders' equity totaled $453.1 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $130.5 million from the end of 2021. Interest rate movements during 2022 impacted the value of investments in the Bank's available-for-sale investment portfolio, creating a loss in other comprehensive income which reduced stockholders' equity by $19.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2022. Dividends totaling $7.6 million and share repurchases totaling $13.8 million, at an average per share price of $72.63, further reduced capital during 2022. Strong earnings served to offset these items, increasing capital by $45.2 million. Finally, the acquisition of Denmark increased total stockholders' equity by $125.3 million. Bank First's tangible book value increased by $62.8 million during 2022 and tangible book value per common share outstanding totaled $35.88 at December 31, 2022 compared to $34.56 at December 31, 2021.

Dividend Declaration

Bank First's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on April 5, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023.

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. Bank First offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its 26 banking locations in Wisconsin. The bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The company employs approximately 327 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $3.7 billion

Bank First Corporation














Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)






























(In thousands, except per share data)

At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Year Ended


12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Results of Operations:














Interest income

$

35,754

$

30,740

$

25,820

$

24,220

$

25,043

$

116,534

$

98,386

Interest expense

5,132

3,047

2,340

1,930

1,812

12,449

8,304

Net interest income

30,622

27,693

23,480

22,290

23,231

104,085

90,082

Provision for loan losses

500

-

500

1,200

600

2,200

3,100

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,122

27,693

22,980

21,090

22,631

101,885

86,982

Noninterest income

3,896

5,166

5,551

5,234

5,520

19,847

23,541

Noninterest expense

17,254

18,895

13,219

12,731

13,435

62,099

50,556

Income before income tax expense

16,764

13,964

15,312

13,593

14,716

59,633

59,967

Income tax expense

3,920

3,431

3,658

3,410

3,553

14,419

14,523

Net income

$

12,844

$

10,533

$

11,654

$

10,183

$

11,163

$

45,214

$

45,444
















Earnings per common share - basic

$

1.43

$

1.26

$

1.55

$

1.34

$

1.46

$

5.58

$

5.92

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.43

1.26

1.55

1.34

1.46

5.58

5.92
















Common Shares:














Basic weighted average

8,962,400

8,205,914

7,457,443

7,540,264

7,570,128

8,044,906

7,621,632

Diluted weighted average

8,993,685

8,228,197

7,472,561

7,559,844

7,595,052

8,069,260

7,643,167

Outstanding

9,021,697

9,028,629

7,470,255

7,570,766

7,616,540

9,021,697

7,616,540
















Noninterest income / noninterest expense:














Service charges

$

1,564

$

1,383

$

1,441

$

1,422

$

1,574

$

5,810

$

6,128

Income from Ansay

242

671

819

826

383

2,558

2,587

Income from UFS

935

852

563

705

776

3,055

2,556

Loan servicing income

545

491

448

438

434

1,922

1,622

Valuation adjustment on mortgage servicing rights

19

885

1,511

450

671

2,865

1,290

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans

222

264

403

671

1,167

1,560

7,371

Net gain (loss) on other real estate owned

-

-

(25)

171

(186)

146

20

Other noninterest income

369

620

391

551

701

1,931

1,967

Total noninterest income

$

3,896

$

5,166

$

5,551

$

5,234

$

5,520

$

19,847

$

23,541
















Personnel expense

$

8,162

$

10,812

$

7,006

$

7,175

$

7,307

$

33,155

$

28,515

Occupancy, equipment and office

1,962

1,176

1,214

1,115

950

5,467

4,198

Data processing

1,971

1,577

1,431

1,345

1,334

6,324

5,344

Postage, stationery and supplies

229

215

144

183

181

771

713

Advertising

66

61

55

89

75

271

227

Charitable contributions

165

150

235

168

135

718

534

Outside service fees

1,631

2,538

1,386

1,172

776

6,727

3,076

Net loss on sales of securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

Amortization of intangibles

980

751

294

293

352

2,318

1,405

Other noninterest expense

2,088

1,615

1,454

1,191

2,325

6,348

6,541

Total noninterest expense

$

17,254

$

18,895

$

13,219

$

12,731

$

13,435

$

62,099

$

50,556
















Period-end balances:














Cash and cash equivalents

$

119,350

$

143,441

$

43,986

$

107,359

$

296,860

$

119,350

$

296,860

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

304,637

303,280

292,426

297,063

212,689

304,637

212,689

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost

45,097

40,826

33,867

5,841

5,911

45,097

5,911

Loans

2,893,978

2,859,293

2,387,617

2,316,688

2,235,515

2,893,978

2,235,515

Allowance for loan losses

(22,680)

(23,045)

(22,699)

(21,749)

(20,315)

(22,680)

(20,315)

Premises and equipment

56,448

57,019

50,608

50,068

49,461

56,448

49,461

Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net

127,036

129,361

58,805

59,099

59,392

127,036

59,392

Mortgage servicing rights

9,582

9,563

6,977

5,466

5,016

9,582

5,016

Other assets

126,984

121,016

109,440

105,101

93,023

126,984

93,023

Total assets

3,660,432

3,640,754

2,961,027

2,924,936

2,937,552

3,660,432

2,937,552
















Deposits

3,060,229

3,138,201

2,601,479

2,557,106

2,528,440

3,060,229

2,528,440

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

97,196

21,963

16,125

13,130

41,122

97,196

41,122

Borrowings

25,429

26,069

19,235

25,247

25,511

25,429

25,511

Other liabilities

24,475

15,106

10,026

11,150

19,826

24,475

19,826

Total liabilities

3,207,329

3,201,339

2,646,865

2,606,633

2,614,899

3,207,329

2,614,899
















Stockholders' equity

453,103

439,415

314,162

318,303

322,653

453,103

322,653
















Book value per common share

50.22

48.67

42.06

42.04

42.36

50.22

42.36

Tangible book value per common share

36.14

34.34

34.18

34.24

34.56

36.14

34.56
















Average balances:














Loans

$

2,860,967

$

2,640,397

$

2,341,954

$

2,271,956

$

2,207,615

$

2,530,737

$

2,217,305

Interest-earning assets

3,316,406

3,062,921

2,975,376

3,001,174

2,695,175

3,089,760

2,634,565

Total assets

3,633,251

3,349,615

3,186,384

3,209,202

2,901,685

3,347,857

2,837,793

Deposits

3,111,328

2,911,561

2,566,520

2,543,471

2,513,918

2,785,127

2,451,203

Interest-bearing liabilities

2,198,549

2,034,158

2,053,369

2,080,172

1,759,437

2,091,729

1,729,313

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

111,440

90,962

58,987

59,285

59,614

76,362

60,178

Stockholders' equity

446,579

401,130

317,484

322,852

318,837

372,430

310,370
















Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan information














PPP Loans (period end)

$

-

$

-

$

5,625

$

16,904

$

31,100

$

-

$

31,100

PPP Loan Deferred Origination Fees (period end)

-

-

106

477

1,080

-

1,080

PPP Loans (average during the period)

-

2,663

10,138

23,552

50,602

3,164

122,468

Interest income recognized during the period (includes













   recognized origination fees)

-

94

396

662

1,290

1,152

7,831
















Financial ratios:














Return on average assets *

1.40 %

1.25 %

1.47 %

1.27 %

1.53 %

1.35 %

1.60 %

Return on average common equity *

11.41 %

10.42 %

14.72 %

12.62 %

13.89 %

12.14 %

14.64 %

Average equity to average assets

12.29 %

11.98 %

9.96 %

10.06 %

10.99 %

11.12 %

10.94 %

Stockholders' equity to assets

12.38 %

12.07 %

10.61 %

10.88 %

10.98 %

12.38 %

10.98 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.23 %

8.83 %

8.80 %

9.04 %

9.15 %

9.23 %

9.15 %

Loan yield *

4.58 %

4.29 %

4.06 %

4.02 %

4.25 %

4.26 %

4.25 %

Earning asset yield *

4.32 %

4.03 %

3.53 %

3.32 %

3.74 %

3.82 %

3.79 %

Cost of funds *

0.93 %

0.59 %

0.46 %

0.38 %

0.41 %

0.60 %

0.48 %

Net interest margin, taxable equivalent *

3.71 %

3.63 %

3.21 %

3.06 %

3.47 %

3.41 %

3.47 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans *

0.12 %

-0.05 %

-0.08 %

-0.04 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.15 %

0.17 %

0.22 %

0.24 %

0.37 %

0.15 %

0.37 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.28 %

0.18 %

0.28 %

Allowance for loan losses to loans

0.78 %

0.81 %

0.95 %

0.94 %

0.91 %

0.78 %

0.91 %
















* Components of the quarterly ratios were annualized 














Bank First Corporation










Average assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, and average rates earned or paid


















Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)

Rate Earned/
Paid (1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)

Rate Earned/
Paid (1)

(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS










Interest-earning assets










Loans (2)










Taxable

$  2,764,365

$    126,842

4.59 %

$  2,117,319

$      90,468

4.27 %

Tax-exempt

96,602

4,263

4.41 %

90,296

4,152

4.60 %

Securities 










Taxable (available for sale)

237,789

5,380

2.26 %

119,901

3,311

2.76 %

Tax-exempt (available for sale)

81,497

2,183

2.68 %

71,804

2,179

3.03 %

Taxable (held to maturity)

38,457

1,102

2.87 %

-

-

-

Tax-exempt (held to maturity)

5,196

134

2.58 %

5,912

151

2.55 %

Cash and due from banks

92,500

3,328

3.60 %

289,943

454

0.16 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,316,406

143,232

4.32 %

2,695,175

100,715

3.74 %

Non interest-earning assets

339,345




226,891



Allowance for loan losses

(22,500)




(20,381)



Total assets

$  3,633,251




$  2,901,685



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Interest-bearing deposits


Checking accounts

$     279,638

$        2,224

0.80 %

$     203,363

$            253

0.12 %

Savings accounts

833,316

4,892

0.59 %

550,402

1,835

0.33 %

Money market accounts

630,001

5,051

0.80 %

687,353

1,911

0.28 %

Certificates of deposit

377,617

4,806

1.27 %

248,318

2,082

0.84 %

Brokered Deposits

6,719

198

2.95 %

12,079

349

2.89 %

Total interest bearing deposits

2,127,291

17,171

0.81 %

1,701,515

6,430

0.38 %

Other borrowed funds

71,258

3,188

4.47 %

57,922

759

1.31 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,198,549

20,359

0.93 %

1,759,437

7,189

0.41 %

Non-interest bearing liabilities










Demand Deposits

984,037




812,403



Other liabilities

4,086




11,008



Total Liabilities

3,186,672




2,582,848



Shareholders' equity

446,579




318,837



Total liabilities & sharesholders' equity

$  3,633,251




$  2,901,685



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis  

122,873




93,526

Less taxable equivalent adjustment

(1,381)




(1,361)

Net interest income

$    121,492




$      92,165

Net interest spread (3)



3.39 %




3.33 %

Net interest margin (4)



3.71 %




3.47 %
























(1)  Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21%.





(2)  Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.








(3)  Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)  Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.



Bank First Corporation










Average assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, and average rates earned or paid


















Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)

Rate Earned/
Paid (1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)

Rate Earned/
Paid (1)

(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS










Interest-earning assets










Loans (2)










Taxable

$ 2,434,554

$ 103,612

4.26 %

$ 2,128,327

$   90,172

4.24 %

Tax-exempt

96,183

4,227

4.39 %

88,978

4,113

4.62 %

Securities 










Taxable (available for sale)

227,101

5,230

2.30 %

103,277

2,788

2.70 %

Tax-exempt (available for sale)

81,181

2,140

2.64 %

70,864

2,207

3.11 %

Taxable (held to maturity)

24,416

670

2.74 %

-

-

-

Tax-exempt (held to maturity)

5,396

139

2.58 %

6,098

155

2.54 %

Cash and due from banks

220,929

1,883

0.85 %

237,021

310

0.13 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,089,760

117,901

3.82 %

2,634,565

99,745

3.79 %

Non interest-earning assets

280,249




222,548



Allowance for loan losses

(22,152)




(19,320)



Total assets

$ 3,347,857




$ 2,837,793



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Interest-bearing deposits


Checking accounts

$    253,443

$     1,075

0.42 %

$    209,970

$        252

0.12 %

Savings accounts

691,599

3,099

0.45 %

497,958

1,773

0.36 %

Money market accounts

666,717

3,025

0.45 %

664,591

2,115

0.32 %

Certificates of deposit

286,054

2,818

0.99 %

278,602

2,967

1.06 %

Brokered Deposits

8,587

251

2.92 %

14,718

420

2.85 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,906,400

10,268

0.54 %

1,665,839

7,527

0.45 %

Other borrowed funds

185,329

2,181

1.18 %

63,474

777

1.22 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,091,729

12,449

0.60 %

1,729,313

8,304

0.48 %

Non-interest bearing liabilities










Demand Deposits

878,727




785,364



Other liabilities

4,971




12,746



Total Liabilities

2,975,427




2,527,423



Shareholders' equity

372,430




310,370



Total liabilities & sharesholders' equity

$ 3,347,857




$ 2,837,793



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis  

105,452




91,441

Less taxable equivalent adjustment

(1,366)




(1,359)

Net interest income

$ 104,086




$   90,082

Net interest spread (3)



3.22 %




3.31 %

Net interest margin (4)



3.41 %




3.47 %
























(1)  Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21%.





(2)  Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.








(3)  Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)  Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

For further information, contact:
Kevin M LeMahieu, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (920) 652-3200  /  [email protected]

SOURCE Bank First Corporation

Also from this source

Bank First Announces Net Income for the Third Quarter of 2022...

Bank First Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics