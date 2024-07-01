Bank First Successfully Implements UFS's Empowered Core Banking Platform

MANITOWOC, Wis., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) proudly announces the successful implementation of the Empowered Core banking technology platform developed by UFS, a leading technology outfitter for community banks. This transition supports Bank First's growth strategies by offering greater flexibility, speed to market, Fintech enablement, and enhanced acquisition capabilities.

"This new platform expands our long-term partnership with UFS and enables our organization to execute our strategic plans with speed and flexibility, ultimately delivering greater value to our customers and stockholders," said Mike Molepske, Bank First CEO.

The build-out of Bank First's new platform, which began seven months ago, culminated in successfully migrating all data and technology on June 23, 2024. This conversion was completed on schedule through the collaborative efforts of the experienced teams at UFS and Bank First, ensuring a seamless transition without customer impact. "To achieve our strategic goals, we decided to expand our partnership with UFS and implement the Empowered Core platform," said Matt Longmeyer, Vice President – Director of Technology at Bank First. "This move gives us greater control to scale and grow while preserving the valued services, support, and guidance we receive from UFS, who deliver a high degree of IT efficiency."

"With the addition of Bank First to their Empowered Core customer base, UFS now has the scale and experience to deliver solutions for regional banks looking to optimize their technology platforms," said Eric Jones, UFS President. "As a bank technology outfitter, this is one example of how we execute with our growing portfolio of innovative and adaptive solutions to empower our bank customers. We are grateful for the confidence Bank First has demonstrated in our outstanding team to pursue this unique offering, allowing them to continue thriving and serving their communities."

About Bank First: Bank First, headquartered in Manitowoc, WI, is a leading community bank with $4 billion in assets. Committed to providing exceptional customer service and innovative banking solutions, Bank First offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers. For more information about Bank First, visit www.bankfirst.com.

About UFS: UFS, the bank technology outfitter for community banks, provides purpose-built, bank-exclusive technology services and solutions. Founded in 1991, UFS empowers community banks to thrive through exceptional industry expertise and experience, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes core banking applications, cybersecurity as a service, managed IT services, private cloud, vulnerability management, advisory services, and hardware and infrastructure support services.

