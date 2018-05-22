Bank Independent Selects nCino to Enable Process Efficiency and Digitization

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that Alabama-based Bank Independent has selected its Bank Operating System to streamline and automate its banking processes across the organization via a single platform in order to offer a more personalized and convenient customer experience.

Rooted in tradition but focused on the future, Bank Independent needed a comprehensive digital solution that would streamline its commercial and retail loan processes while simultaneously improving efficiency and simplifying deposit account opening to enhance the customer experience. By leveraging nCino's Bank Operating System, the bank is gaining a single, cloud-based platform that combines customer relationship management (CRM), loan origination, deposit account opening, workflow, content management, business process management and instant reporting. As a result of new digital workflows, Bank Independent's loan and deposit account opening processes will be more seamless and efficient for both employees and customers.

"Bank Independent is committed to providing our customers the right balance of digital conveniences and personal service," says Penny Camp, EVP of Customer Experience at Bank Independent. "Our partnership with nCino will help us deliver just that by streamlining our internal processes and providing more digital options for our customers."

Through nCino's Bank Operating System, Bank Independent will be able to focus even more on meaningful customer interactions and less on process inefficiencies such as duplicative data entry. A 360-degree view of the customer as well as the entire portfolio will help bank employees work more collaboratively and simplify reporting. Such holistic insight and convenience will lead to more accurate and effective communication with customers and reinforce the bank's commitment to offer a relationship-based experience rather than a transaction.

"Bank Independent is focused on maintaining a personal touch, but with the convenience of modern digital channels to effectively scale their business and best serve their customers. We're glad they recognized nCino as the technology solution that can provide that, and more," said Paul Clarkson, SVP of Community and Regional Financial Institutions at nCino. "We've been working closely with Bank Independent to foster a strong working relationship and enjoyed hosting them at our headquarters for a celebration to commemorate their selection of nCino. We're proud to be on this growth and digitization journey together."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. With its Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, financial institutions can deliver the speed and digital experience that customers expect, backed by the quality and transparency that bankers need. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About Bank Independent

Since 1947, Bank Independent has taken pride in serving the customers who count on us to be there for them when they need us most. With 27 branches across north Alabama, we're committed to making a positive difference in people's lives by providing products and services with just the right balance of big-bank technology and hometown personal attention. As a local community bank, we believe in building relationships that run deep and that last. Our 550+ employees support our Bank's foundational belief in giving back to the local communities we serve. To learn more about Bank Independent, visit https://www.bibank.com/.

