Bank Leumi Schedules First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

Bank Leumi

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI)(LUMI) announced today that it will release its Q1 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 24, 2017.

Mr. Omer Ziv, First EVP & CFO, will host the results call followed by Q&A.  The call is scheduled for 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10 AM (ET).    

Conference Call Dial-in Details (no passcode required):
Israel                      03-918-0687  
UK                       0-800-051-8913   
US & Canada              1-866-860-9642   
All other locations     +972-3-918-0687


The call will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Results on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA). It will also be available on the Leumi website under Investor Relations, in the Financial Statements page, Investor Presentation and Conference Call.

An archived recording will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the call ends.

The conference call does not replace the latest periodic/quarterly reports in which full information is contained, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.  

For more information visit http://www.leumi.co.il or contact Daphna Golden, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at Daphna.Golden@bankleumi.co.il

SOURCE Bank Leumi

