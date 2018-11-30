Bank Leumi to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 7, 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter and Full Year 2018 financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Ms. Rakefet Russak-Aminoach, President and CEO and Mr. Omer Ziv, EVP & CFO, will host the results call followed by Q&A. The call is scheduled for 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10:00 AM (ET).

Conference Call Dial-in Details (no passcode required):

Israel: 03-9180609

UK: 0-800-917-5108

US & Canada: 1-888-668-9141

All other locations: +972-3-918-0609

The call will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Results on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA). It will also be available on the Leumi website under Investor Relations, in the Financial Statements page, Investor Presentation and Conference Call.

An archived recording will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the call ends.

The conference call does not replace the latest periodic/quarterly reports in which full information is contained, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.

For more information visit www.leumi.co.il or contact Daphna Golden, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at Daphna.Golden@bankleumi.co.il

