Bank of America and Partnership With Native Americans Boost Healthy Living for Native Americans

ADDISON, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA), a nonprofit serving Native Americans in impoverished reservation communities, is addressing food insecurity by teaming up with Bank of America to provide fresh produce on reservation food deserts in Arizona and South Dakota.

The need for healthy food on geographically isolated reservations cannot be understated. Centuries of persecution and forced relocation have left many tribes lacking the natural resources and infrastructure to adequately feed their communities. Accordingly, Native families now face the highest rate of food insecurity and diet-related diseases in the U.S. One in four Indigenous families experience food insecurity, compared to one in nine Americans overall.

"Thanks to a generous donation from Bank of America, we will be able to provide bulk produce deliveries to Native American Elders and families on four reservations that are so devoid of healthy food options," said Joshua Arce, president and CEO of PWNA. "We are so thankful for Bank of America's commitment to improving the lives of individuals and families by investing in their basic needs, especially for food security and healthy living."

This donation means PWNA can provide 47,000 pounds of fresh produce to families across the Navajo, San Carlos, Pine Ridge and Cheyenne River reservations. PWNA offers services to hundreds of tribal communities – such as support for health and wellness to year-round delivery of food and water. However, one of the most challenging aspects of healthy living is access to fresh, healthy foods due to rising costs and the short shelf life of fresh produce. Bank of America's donation will go a long way, yet there is more to do.

"Advancing economic opportunity and racial equality is a key priority at Bank of America. The most recent reflection of this commitment comes through $5.2 million to support nonprofits and Tribal partners working to address critical needs in Native communities across the country, including right here in DFW," said Jennifer Chandler, president, Bank of America Dallas. "We see a great deal of alignment between the bank's priorities and the services provided by PWNA, and it is a pleasure to support its efforts to address one of the most basic aspects of preventative healthcare – access to healthy foods."

About Partnership With Native Americans

Partnership With Native Americans is a nonprofit committed to championing hope for a brighter future for tribal citizens living on geographically isolated and impoverished reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with reservation programs to serve immediate needs and support long-term solutions for strong, self-sufficient Native American communities, improving the lives of 250,000 tribal citizens annually. Visit www.nativepartnership.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram,

About Bank of America

At Bank of America, we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Connect with us on Twitter @BofA_News.

