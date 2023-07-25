Bank of America Announces 2023 Student Leaders; 15 Tristate Area Teens Named

Paid Summer Internships Connects Teens to Career-Building Opportunities

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced 15 area high school juniors and seniors were selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. As part of the program, the students will develop leadership and practical workforce skills while working with local nonprofits, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of New Jersey, the YMCA of Greater New York and Island Harvest in Long Island, all while earning $17 per hour.

In the tristate area, teen summer employment is still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With changing economic conditions and a job market that continues to shift, young people need access to workforce experience and career skills-building opportunities. The private sector has a role to play to help better position and support young adults for success in today's workforce. The 15 juniors and seniors Student Leaders from the tristate area were selected from an impressive pool of applicants.

"By providing the pathways and resources for young adults to gain the foundational work skills and leadership experience they need to succeed, we are investing in the long-term economic growth of the entire tristate area," said José Tavarez, president, Bank of America New York City. "The Student Leaders program helps equip teens with the opportunities they need and deserve as they build their future while assisting critical local nonprofits."

"The teens selected for this program are already having an impact at their schools but may have lacked the opportunity to apply those skills to the workforce until now," said Alberto Garofalo, president, Bank of America New Jersey. "Our hope is that they will recognize just how much of an impact they can have at these organizations and will continue to leave their mark on the community long after graduation."

"Helping young adults build job experience in their communities while helping nonprofits is critical," said Marc Perez, president, Bank of America Long Island. "Offering work opportunities to our teens will help them become stronger leaders and provide them hands-on experience as they prepare to enter the workforce."

The Student Leaders are returning from a week-long, all expenses paid, national leadership summit in Washington, D.C., focused on the power of cross-sector collaboration and community advocacy. At the first in-person Summit since 2019, Student Leaders from across the nation discuss the importance of civic engagement and meet with members of Congress.

The class of 2023 Bank of America Student Leaders are:

Aderinsola Odusanwo, Brooklyn – YMCA of Greater New York

– YMCA of Briana Mach , Queens – YMCA of Greater New York

, – YMCA of Surya Mohan, Queens – YMCA of Greater New York

– YMCA of Lina Lin , Manhattan – DREAM

, – DREAM Nafissetou Konate, The Bronx – DREAM

– DREAM Brian Ametekpor – Irvington, New Jersey – Boys & Girls Club of Newark

– Boys & Girls Club of Dakauri Pinckney – East Orange, New Jersey – Boys & Girls Club of Newark

– Boys & Girls Club of Anabelle Jerome – Paterson, New Jersey – Boys & Girls Clubs of Paterson & Passaic

– – Boys & Girls Clubs of Paterson & Passaic Shivali Patel – Jersey City, New Jersey – Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County

– – Boys & Girls Clubs of Areebah Alam – Highland Park, New Jersey – Elijah's Promise

– Elijah's Promise Grace Seto, Manhasset – Island Harvest

– Island Harvest Jessica Yao, Syosset – Island Harvest

– Island Harvest Mohamed Adam , New Hyde Park – EAC Network

, – EAC Network Nikson Alex, New Hyde Park – EAC Network

– EAC Network Sean Clairine, Rockville Centre – EAC Network

Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually.

