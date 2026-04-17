Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in May and June 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series E

$0.26355

April 30

May 15 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series F

$1,107.99178

May 29

June 15 Adjustable Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series G

$1,107.99178

May 29

June 15 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.29244

May 15

May 28 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.28301

May 15

May 28 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.28919

May 15

May 28 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.27353

May 1

May 21 6.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.3750000

May 1

May 18 5.375% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

June 1

June 25 5.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125000

June 1

June 17 4.250% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

May 1

May 18 4.750% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series SS

$0.2968750

May 1

May 18



1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.388.6780

[email protected]

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

[email protected]

Reporters May Contact:

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.743.3356

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation