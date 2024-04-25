Bank of America Declares Second-Quarter 2024 Stock Dividends

Bank of America Corporation

Apr 25, 2024, 17:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.24 per share, payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 7, 2024.

The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B. The dividend is payable on July 25, 2024 to shareholders of record as of July 11, 2024.

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
[email protected]

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone:  1.212.449.3112
[email protected]

Reporters may contact:

Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
[email protected]

