Bank of America Launches $250 Billion, 18-month Critical Infrastructure Finance Initiative in Honor of America's 250th Anniversary

Surging demand for computing power, energy, manufacturing capacity, modern transportation systems and diversified supply chains is propelling a new wave of infrastructure investment across the United States. Bank of America is helping clients across these sectors access the capital they need through our global capital markets platform, advisory expertise and strong balance sheet support, driving investment and creating tens of thousands of jobs nationwide.

"We are proud of our long history supporting the American economy. As America marks its 250th year, this initiative reflects our confidence in the country's future and the investments that will shape it," said Jim DeMare, Co-President, Bank of America. "The infrastructure that powers our economy, strengthens our energy security and secures our technological leadership will drive growth, create jobs and define America's next chapter."

Financial activity – including primary market lending, investing, capital markets, banking and advisory solutions – will span three broad infrastructure categories:

Digital infrastructure , such as data centers and computing infrastructure (hardware, chips, and equipment), telecommunications and semiconductors

, such as data centers and computing infrastructure (hardware, chips, and equipment), telecommunications and semiconductors Energy and power infrastructure , such as conventional and renewable power generation and energy storage, as well as other energy distribution systems

, such as conventional and renewable power generation and energy storage, as well as other energy distribution systems Core infrastructure, such as transportation, electric and energy transmission, grid optimization, water systems, critical minerals and mining, and other assets

"Meeting America's growing infrastructure needs requires mobilizing capital at scale across increasingly interconnected sectors," said Karen Fang, Global Head of Infrastructure & Sustainable Finance and Co-Head of Global Capital Solutions at Bank of America. "Delivering these projects requires integrated financing solutions spanning corporate and project-level capital in both public and private markets. By bringing together capital providers, developers, corporations and investors, we are focused on helping accelerate investment in infrastructure that drives economic growth and creates lasting value for communities."

The effort will be led by Bank of America's Global Capital Solutions (GCS) and Global Infrastructure & Sustainable Finance (GISFG) teams and is supported across all eight lines of business. Bank of America provides integrated financing, investment, advisory and supply chain solutions for clients at both the corporate and asset levels, and across public and private markets.

Frequently asked questions

Question: What is Bank of America announcing?

Answer: Bank of America announced the Critical Infrastructure Finance Initiative to mobilize and deploy $250 billion to support the development and modernization of American infrastructure, through financing, investment, advisory and supply chain solutions. The amount will be measured based on eligible activity over 18 months, from America's 250th year, January 1, 2026 through July 4, 2027.

Question: What types of infrastructure are included?

Answer: Eligible activity spans three broad categories:

Digital infrastructure, such as data centers and computing infrastructure (hardware, chips, and equipment), telecommunications and semiconductors

Energy and power infrastructure, such as conventional and renewable power generation and energy storage, as well as other energy distribution systems

Core infrastructure, such as transportation, electric and energy transmission, grid optimization, water systems, critical minerals and mining, and other assets

Question: How will progress toward the goal be measured?

Answer: Progress for this initiative will be measured solely based on eligible activity in primary market lending, investing, capital markets and advisory transactions, consistent with Bank of America's methodology for its $1.5 trillion ten-year sustainable finance goal.

Question: Why is Bank of America announcing this now?

Answer: The $250 billion Critical Infrastructure Finance Initiative is in recognition of America's 250th anniversary and reflects the important role private capital plays in financing the critical infrastructure that supports economic growth, innovation and competitiveness.

Question: How is the Critical Infrastructure Finance Initiative creating jobs?

Answer:

Infrastructure financing helps drive job creation across sectors including construction, manufacturing, technology and long-term operations. By providing capital for digital, energy and power, and core infrastructure projects, the initiative helps enable investments that support employment opportunities nationwide.

Infrastructure investment and workforce development go hand in hand. Projects such as data centers, power generation facilities, grid modernization projects and transportation infrastructure require a highly skilled workforce to build, operate and maintain them. Alongside financing these investments, Bank of America supports workforce development through longstanding training, education and career pathway programs that help connect people to the skills and jobs these projects create.

In 2025, Bank of America invested nearly $40 million in more than 730 workforce development partners including employers, nonprofits and community colleges across 97 U.S. markets. These partners estimate that the funding helped connect more than 90,000 people to employment opportunities and provided over 290,000 individuals with access to training, education and career-readiness programs.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Reporters may contact

John Yiannacopoulos, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.855.2314

[email protected]

Sheryl Lee, Bank of America

Phone: 1.657.234.9950

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation