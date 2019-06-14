Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Cisco to Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Security Business
Jun 14, 2019, 08:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco will host a conference call with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Gee Rittenhouse, Senior Vice President and GM of Cisco's Security Business Group, to discuss the company's strategy, broad portfolio of offerings and unique competitive advantage. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/.
No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.
|
Date:
|
Monday, June 24, 2019
Participant Dial-in:
Toll Free: 800-369-1826
Toll: 517-308-9317
Passcode: CISCO
Replay Information (available until 7/2):
Toll Free: 866-463-4955
Toll: 203-369-1393
This event will be webcast and a replay will be available one month after the event. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.
RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds
SOURCE Cisco
Share this article