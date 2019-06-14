Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Cisco to Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Security Business

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco will host a conference call with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Gee Rittenhouse, Senior Vice President and GM of Cisco's Security Business Group, to discuss the company's strategy, broad portfolio of offerings and unique competitive advantage. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/ .

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Date:

Time:

Cisco Speaker:

Moderator: Monday, June 24, 2019

8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET

Gee Rittenhouse, Senior Vice President and GM, Security Business Group

Tal Liani, Analyst, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Participant Dial-in:

Toll Free: 800-369-1826

Toll: 517-308-9317

Passcode: CISCO

Replay Information (available until 7/2):

Toll Free: 866-463-4955

Toll: 203-369-1393

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available one month after the event. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com .

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks .

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

SOURCE Cisco

Related Links

https://www.cisco.com

