Bank of America Merrill Lynch Honors HireVue for Innovation that Modernizes Talent Acquisition

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HireVue, provider of the most comprehensive AI-driven talent assessment suite and video interviewing solutions, was honored today by Bank of America Merrill Lynch for innovation that modernizes talent acquisition at the 10th annual Bank of America Merrill Lynch Technology Innovation Summit.

HireVue was recognized for promoting innovative technologies that have enabled and catalyzed talent acquisition. HireVue delivers impactful results for its customers by enabling hiring teams to consider three times more candidates and increase diversity of hires by 16 percent.

"This has been a marquee year for HireVue as we surpassed the eight million interview milestone -- a 60 percent increase in the past year -- for our more than 700 customers around the globe," commented Kevin Parker, chairman and CEO, HireVue. "In today's race for talent, companies appreciate technologies that enable greater accuracy and speed in hiring. We're extremely proud to be honored by Bank of America."

About HireVue

Across the globe, HireVue is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop the best talent with Hiring Intelligence and its HireVue Video Interviewing platform. Using a combination of validated industrial/organizational science and rigorously tested, predictive artificial intelligence, recruiting experts are hiring higher quality talent, faster. HireVue is available worldwide in over 30 languages and has hosted more than eight million on-demand interviews for more than 700 customers worldwide, including over one-third of the Fortune 100 and leading brands such as Vodafone, Intel, Hilton, HealthSouth, Qantas and Carnival Cruise Lines. For more information, visit www.hirevue.com .

HireVue Social Networks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/HireVue

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/HireVue

Facebook: www.facebook/HireVue

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/HireVue

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hirevue/

SOURCE HireVue

Related Links

http://www.hirevue.com

