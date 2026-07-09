Bank of America, N.A. Announces Redemptions of $2,000,000,000 5.526% Senior Bank Notes and $600,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes, Due August 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America, N.A. announced today that it will redeem on July 17, 2026 all $2,000,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 5.526% Senior Bank Notes, due August 2026 (CUSIP No. 06428CAA2) (the "Fixed Rate Notes"), and all $600,000,000 principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes, due August 2026 (CUSIP No. 06428CAB0) (the "Floating Rate Notes" and, together with the Fixed Rate Notes, the "Notes").

The redemption price for each series of the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of July 17, 2026. Interest on each series of the Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. Citibank, N.A. is the U.S. registrar and paying agent for the Notes.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors may contact

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.388.6780

[email protected]

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

[email protected]

Reporters may contact

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.743.3356

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation