Bank of America's CashPro® Modernizes the Sign-In Experience With Biometrics

QR Sign-In Kicks Off Next Stage of Investment for Identity and Authentication Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced the launch of QR sign-in for CashPro, a development that makes it easier for companies to access their payments, cash management and trade finance operations. The bank's 500,000 CashPro users now have the option to sign into the website using their mobile device by scanning a QR code and their biometrics via the CashPro App, replacing the need to manually enter password credentials.

With their mobile device, a user scans the QR code that is presented on the Online screen, after which the user scans their biometrics to log in.

"QR sign-in is a technology that's familiar to our clients from their personal lives, and now they can use it to seamlessly access CashPro," said Tom Durkin, global product head for CashPro Platform in Global Transaction Services (GTS). "The technology kicks off a schedule of enhancements we plan to introduce to CashPro over the next 18 months that will further improve the simplicity and security of our award-winning platform."

Mobile authentication is a natural extension of the ubiquitous worldwide adoption of mobile devices and the increasing comfort clients have in using them for business purposes. QR sign-in is powered by patented technology that allows a mobile device to be used as a method for computer authentication. It is the first of a series of enhancements for CashPro aimed at reducing the reliance on traditional forms of user credentials and making the user experience simpler and more secure.

Bank of America listens carefully to its client users through the CashPro Client Advisory Boards that represent companies of varying size and complexity as the bank designs and implements new security and innovation features. "The CashPro Advisory Boards generate invaluable dialogue that help ensure the enhancements we make to the platform fuel our clients' own growth objectives," said Ken Ullmann, co-head of GTS for Global Commercial Banking at Bank of America. "QR sign-in is the latest example of the collaboration achieved through the Advisory Boards."

Bank of America has been named the World's Best Bank for Payments and Treasury by Euromoney magazine for the past two years. Additionally, CashPro and the CashPro App consistently receive third party recognition such as:

Celent Model Bank 2022 Award for Corporate Digital Banking, Celent

Best Mobile Cash Management Software, Best Treasury and Cash Management Providers 2022: Systems and Services, Global Finance magazine

Best Mobile Technology Solution, Technology & Innovation Awards 2021, Treasury Management International (TMI)

CashPro Forecasting named Best Cash Management Project for 2022, The Asian Banker

