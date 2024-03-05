Bank of Botetourt Appoints Hostetter to Board of Directors

BUCHANAN, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT and BORTP) announced today the appointment of A. Randy Hostetter to the Board of Directors. Mr. Hostetter currently serves as the Owner & Chief Executive Officer for Randy Hostetter Excavating, LLC located in Lexington, Virginia. Mr. Hostetter has over 30 years of experience as a project manager, superintendent, and business owner. His company's success is attributed to his strong work ethic and focus. He is constantly working on site, juggling various responsibilities, and ensuring projects are completed to the highest standard. Mr. Hostetter's experience directing countless projects to completion, on schedule, and to the precise specifications of the customer, have been essential in growing the business to what it is today. Bank of Botetourt looks forward to Mr. Hostetter's further contributions as a Director.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt