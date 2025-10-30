Bank of Botetourt reports financial results for the third quarter

BUCHANAN, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months-ended September 30, 2025. The Bank produced net income amounting to $2,882,000 or $1.40 per basic share in the third quarter. This amount compares to net income of $1,967,000 or $0.94 per share, for the same period last year. For the nine months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $8,094,000 or $3.94 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $5,988,000 or $2.88 per share, for the same period last year.

At September 30, 2025, select financial information and key highlights include:

Return on average assets of 1.23%

Return on average equity of 12.48%

Book value of $42.86

Total deposit growth of 1.23%

Total asset growth of 4.61%

Total loan growth of 8.38%

Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 10.57%

Net Interest Margin of 3.76%

The Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on November 7, 2025, to preferred shareholders of record October 31, 2025. Furthermore, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.225 per common share quarterly dividend, or $0.90 per share annualized, which is payable on November 17, 2025, to common shareholders of record November 10, 2025. President & CEO Michelle Austin stated "Our third quarter results reflect the continued strength of our Bank and the disciplined execution of our strategic priorities. We remain focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders while staying deeply committed to the communities we serve. I'm proud of our team's efforts and the positive impact we're making across our markets."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $2,882,000 compared to $1,967,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $915,000 or 46.52%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.46 from $0.94 at September 30, 2024, to $1.40 at September 30, 2025. The increase in net income is primarily due to $1,585,000 more interest income, $234,000 less interest on other borrowings, $125,000 more noninterest income, offset by $52,000 more interest expense on deposits, $818,000 more noninterest expense, and $244,000 more income tax expense.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Bank recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $326,000 and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $(22,000), which is included in other expenses. This compares to $411,000 for the same period last year, representing a decrease of $85,000. The provision recorded during the quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent expectations for future credit losses. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.16% at the end of the quarter, down two basis points from the prior quarter and from one year prior.

At September 30, 2025, net loans increased 8.38%. Interest and fees on loans at September 30, 2025, increased $1,716,000 over the same three-month period of 2024. Interest expense decreased by $182,000 from $4,021,000 at September 30, 2024, to $3,839,000 at September 30, 2025. The lower interest expense is a result of lower interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits than for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of interest on borrowed funds.

Noninterest income increased by $125,000, or 9.25%, to $1,476,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1,351,000 for same period of 2024. The increase is attributed to an increase in income from title insurance subsidiaries, an increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans, offset by a slight decrease in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense increased $818,000 from $5,043,000 at September 30, 2024, to $5,861,000 at September 30, 2025. The increase is primarily related to increases in salary and employee benefits, debit card expense, and core processing expenses.

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $697,000 compared to $453,000 one year prior. The $244,000 increase in tax expense is due to more revenue for the quarter.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2025, total assets amounted to $898,809,000, an increase of 4.61% above total assets at December 31, 2024 of $859,237,000, an increase of $39,572,000. Total net loans increased $56,297,000 or 8.38% from $671,590,000 at December 31, 2024, to $727,887,000 at September 30, 2025. Total deposits at December 31, 2024, amounted to $769,386,000, compared to $778,871,000 at September 30, 2025, an increase of 1.23% or $9,485,000.

Stockholders' equity totaled $90,866,000 at September 30, 2025, compared to $82,510,000 at December 31, 2024. The $8,356,000 increase during the period is net income for 2025, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends paid.

Asset Quality

Bank of Botetourt's asset quality remained strong for the third quarter of 2025. Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was $326,000 compared with $8,000 in the previous quarter and $411,000 in the same quarter of 2024.

The Bank had no foreclosed properties at December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2025, respectively. Therefore, non-performing assets only consisted of nonaccrual loans. Non-performing assets increased at September 30, 2025, from $51,000 at December 31, 2024 to $609,000 at September 30, 2025. The increase is attributable to the addition of three commercial and industrial loans, collateralized by commercial vehicles and a blanket UCC on equipment, two unsecured commercial and industrial loans, offset by a charge-off of one commercial and industrial loan that was added in the second quarter. Two commercial and industrial loans totaling $83,000 were added to nonaccrual loans during the third quarter. The increase in nonaccrual loans is attributable to the new additions and the charge-off and payment activity of the aforementioned loans.

Net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2025 were $176,000 or three basis points annualized on total average loans outstanding. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 were comprised of charge-offs of $227,000, partially offset by recoveries of $51,000. Compared to December 31, 2024, net charge-offs decreased $21,000 or one basis points annualized on total average loans outstanding.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy and, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an Advanced Approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of September 30, 2025, Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 10.57% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 10.25% at December 31, 2024.

About Bank of Botetourt

Chartered in 1899, Bank of Botetourt is a full-service community bank serving customers through fourteen retail offices across Botetourt, Franklin, Roanoke, and Rockbridge counties, as well as the Cities of Roanoke and Salem and the Towns of Vinton and Rocky Mount in Virginia. The Bank also operates Virginia Mountain Mortgage, its residential lending division, and Botetourt Wealth Management, offering financial planning and investment services. Recognized by Forbes as a multi-year top-ranked bank in Virginia, Bank of Botetourt continues to build on its long-standing tradition of service, strength, and local commitment.





(unaudited)

(audited)



September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets

















Cash and Due from banks

$ 13,807,000

$ 12,390,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

39,220,000

53,430,000 Federal funds sold

839,000

936,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

53,866,000

66,756,000 Debt securities held to maturity, net of allowance

9,982,000

9,982,000 for credit losses of $18,000 at September 30, 2025 and







December 31, 2024, respectively







Debt securities available for sale

67,271,000

73,159,000 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,523,000 at

727,887,000

671,590,000 September 30, 2025 and $7,989,000 at December 31, 2024.







Loans held for sale

425,000

- Premises and fixed assets, net

17,755,000

17,356,000 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

3,538,000

3,257,000 Other assets

18,085,000

17,137,000 Total assets

$ 898,809,000

$ 859,237,000









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 173,147,000

$ 181,585,000 Interest-bearing deposits

605,724,000

587,801,000 Total deposits

778,871,000

769,386,000









Other borrowings

22,000,000

- Other liabilities

7,072,000

7,341,000 Total liabilities

807,943,000

776,727,000









Commitments and contingencies

-

-









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares







authorized; 243,659 issued and outstanding







at September 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively 244,000

244,000 Common stock, $1.50 par value; 5,000,000 shares







authorized; 1,968,293 and 1,960,879 issued and







outstanding at September 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024





respectively

2,952,000

2,941,000 Additional paid-in capital

24,431,000

24,198,000 Retained earnings

65,687,000

59,277,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,448,000)

(4,150,000) Total stockholders' equity

90,866,000

82,510,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 898,809,000

$ 859,237,000



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

September 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 32,633,000

$ 27,369,000

$ 11,329,000

$ 9,613,000 Securities:













U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies 441,000

582,000

140,000

188,000 Mortgage-backed securities 191,000

195,000

82,000

62,000 All other securities 622,000

650,000

205,000

216,000 Due from depository institutions 1,370,000

1,779,000

365,000

458,000 Federal funds sold 25,000

16,000

8,000

7,000 Total Interest income 35,282,000

30,591,000

12,129,000

10,544,000















Interest expense













Deposits 11,645,000

10,809,000

3,821,000

3,769,000 Other borrowings 18,000

743,000

18,000

252,000 Total Interest expense 11,663,000

11,552,000

3,839,000

4,021,000 Net Interest Income 23,619,000

19,039,000

8,290,000

6,523,000















Provision for credit losses 688,000

513,000

326,000

411,000 Net Interest Income after credit loss expense 22,931,000

18,526,000

7,964,000

6,112,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 976,000

963,000

342,000

351,000 Securities brokerage and annuities 204,000

297,000

80,000

111,000 Other income, net of gains 3,173,000

2,607,000

1,054,000

889,000 Total noninterest income 4,353,000

3,867,000

1,476,000

1,351,000















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 7,173,000

6,590,000

2,464,000

2,213,000 Premises and fixed assets expense 1,806,000

1,469,000

619,000

499,000 Other expense 8,158,000

6,854,000

2,778,000

2,331,000 Total noninterest expense 17,137,000

14,913,000

5,861,000

5,043,000 Income before income taxes 10,147,000

7,480,000

3,579,000

2,420,000















Income tax expense 2,053,000

1,492,000

697,000

453,000 Net income 8,094,000

5,988,000

2,882,000

1,967,000 Preferred stock dividends 358,000

358,000

119,000

119,000 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,736,000

$ 5,630,000

$ 2,763,000

$ 1,848,000















Basic earnings per share $ 3.94

$ 2.88

$ 1.40

$ 0.94 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.94

$ 2.88

$ 1.40

$ 0.94 Dividends declared per share $ 0.675

$ 0.60

$ 0.225

$ 0.20 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,964,889

1,955,299

1,967,206

1,957,708 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,964,889

1,955,299

1,967,206

1,957,708

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt