Bank of Charles Town Board of Directors Announce Appointment of Advisory Board for Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: PTBS) -- The Board of Directors of BCT-Bank of Charles Town recently announced the appointment of an Advisory Board for the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. The Advisory Board will provide strategic advice to BCT regarding local markets, with an emphasis on Berkeley County and Jefferson County.

The Advisory Board for the Eastern Panhandle consists of community leaders who work and live in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, West Virginia. The Advisory Board members are:

C.W. "Chip" Hensell, III (Chair), President of Hensell Realty

Mark Burkhart , Owner of Mountainview Farm

, Owner of Mountainview Farm Alison A. Cox , Special Counsel of Bowles Rice , LLP

, Special Counsel of , LLP Darin L. Gilpin , Owner/Veterinarian of Shenandoah Veterinary Hospital

, Owner/Veterinarian of Shenandoah Veterinary Hospital Justin Henry , Chief Operating Officer of Panhandle Homes of Berkeley Co., Inc.

, Chief Operating Officer of Panhandle Homes of Berkeley Co., Inc. Jason M. Roach , Director of Operations of R.M Roach & Sons

, Director of Operations of R.M Roach & Sons William "Bill" A. White, CFO of First Bauxite, LLC

Lisa Younis of Younis Orthodontics

Chip Hensell, Advisory Board Chair, stated, "The members of our Advisory Board represent some of the most successful leaders in the Eastern Panhandle. Serving with them will be exciting as we provide BCT our knowledge and insights for strategic growth opportunities."

Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO, added, "We are honored to have influential leaders like Chip and the other members of the Advisory Board join the BCT family. Their guidance will be invaluable as we continue to focus on growing the communities we serve."

The Advisory Board will meet regularly with BCT management. In addition, they will represent BCT at business and community functions, serving as BCT's community champions.

About BCT

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $485 million in assets as of December 31, 2018, the Company conducts operations through its main office and seven branch office facilities in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA), with a new branch office opening in Leesburg, Virginia April 15, 2019. The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to 55,000 ATMs and online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc. and the Bank, please visit our website at https://www.mybct.com.

