Bank of Clarke Chief Marketing Officer Marianne Schmidt has been invited to join Chief network

BERRYVILLE, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marianne Schmidt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Bank of Clarke, a northern Virginia-based community bank, has been invited to join Chief.

Chief is the only private membership network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders. The membership network connects a network of leading women, helping them build a personal board of advisors. According to The Wall Street Journal, Chief is "the private group where C-Suite women go to power up." Chief currently has 20,000 members and a 60,000-person waiting list.

Marianne Schmidt, EVP/CMO, Bank of Clarke
"I applied about a year ago and was recently interviewed by Chief staff and thrilled to get accepted. Chief fills a gap in the market by providing professional women networking and development opportunities that have not previously existed," Schmidt says. Prior to joining the Bank of Clarke in 2022, Ms. Schmidt spent 25 years on Wall Street, holding numerous marketing leadership positions at J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and most recently, Folio Financial, which was acquired by Goldman Sachs.

Bank of Clarke CEO Brandon Lorey adds, "We could not be prouder about Marianne's acceptance into Chief. What a great opportunity to be able to network across roles, functions, and industries, enabling her to provide even greater support to the organization beyond what she has already done."

Bank of Clarke's mission is to be a trusted partner in the communities it serves. Utilizing the power of every connection, its financial solutions are designed to help people achieve their monetary goals, at every stage of life. The Bank's vision is to build lifelong relationships with customers, employees, shareholders, and communities. It is dedicated to remaining a high-performing, independent community bank, providing best-in-class technology, products, and services.

