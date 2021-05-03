Bank Of Hope Celebrates Its Inaugural LPGA Match-Play Title Sponsorship With A "Guess The Winner" Sweepstakes

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States, today announced a "Guess the Winner" Sweepstakes to celebrate its title sponsorship of the inaugural Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play hosted by Shadow Creek on May 26-30, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Bank of Hope has been on the forefront of supporting the Ladies Professional Golf Association ("LPGA") and the incredible women in professional sports. The tournament will invite 64 top female golfers from around the world for a $1.5 million purse at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, one of the world's most exclusive golf courses owned by MGM Resorts.

"Customer appreciation and the celebration of overcoming a challenging year has been the main driving force for putting this fun yet memorable sweepstakes together," said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman and CEO of Bank of Hope. "As title sponsor of the LPGA Match-Play competition, we wanted to bring joy and excitement to LPGA golf fans and are partnering with premium brands to provide once-in-a-lifetime opportunities."

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play "Guess the Winner" sweepstakes will include an impressive list of premium brand prize sponsors, including LG, Kahuna Chairs and MGM.

The grand prize consists of a suite of premium LG SIGNATURE products – offering a total home appliance makeover opportunity from the top-of-the-line refrigerator, washer, dryer, range, dishwasher and an air purifier.

The first-place prize is a premium massage chair from Kahuna Chairs (model SM-9300) – an innovative movable full body FLEX SL-TRACK specialized therapy with zero-gravity system.

The second-place prize consists of a perfect Las Vegas Getaway Package for two that includes a three-night MGM hotel stay, one round of golf at Shadow Creek and Complimentary Spa VIP access plus one service valued at $250 per person.

Individuals may enter the sweepstakes online at www.bankofhopesweeps.com beginning May 3, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. PDT through 11:59 p.m. PDT, May 23, 2021. Additional entries, up to 10, may be submitted by friends and families registering through the individual's unique social link via social share. The winners will be announced on or about June 1, 2021, and winners will be notified by email and/or phone within five business days of selection or as soon as reasonably practicable. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the states in which Bank of Hope operates, including California, New York, New Jersey, Texas, Washington, Illinois, Virginia and Alabama, as well as the state of Nevada where Shadow Creek is located. For eligibility and more detailed information, please visit the sweepstakes website.

About Bank of Hope

Bank of Hope (the "Bank") is the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with more than $17 billion in total assets. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, the Bank operates 53 branches in eight states across the country, nine SBA loan production offices adding presence in three additional states, residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope is a diversified financial institution with a comprehensive offering of commercial, corporate and consumer products and services. The Bank is committed to improving the value of its services as Bankers, providing comprehensive financial solutions as Experts, and being good Neighbors that foster growth for its customers and communities. Bank of Hope takes great pride in supporting education in the communities where it operates and has distributed more than $2.1 million in scholarships through its Hope Scholarship Foundation.

