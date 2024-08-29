Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Bank Of Montreal ("BoM" or "the Company") (NYSE: BMO). Investors who purchased BoM securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/BMO.

On August 27, 2024, BoM reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Among other items, BoM reported adjusted earnings per share of C$2.64 (US$1.96), missing consensus estimates for the third consecutive quarter. The Company also increased its provision for credits loses to C$906 million, compared to C$492 million for the same period in the prior year. In response, Jefferies downgraded BoM's stock to Hold from Buy. On this news, BoM's stock price fell $5.47 per share, or 6.16%, to close at $83.30 per share on August 27, 2024.

