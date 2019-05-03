Bank of Montreal Confirms Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - On April 2, 2019 Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Toronto. At that meeting all the director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 7, 2019 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 15 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Janice M. Babiak 296,531,411 98.53% 4,414,205 1.47% Sophie Brochu 299,384,889 99.48% 1,560,726 0.52% Craig W. Broderick 299,806,072 99.62% 1,139,543 0.38% George A. Cope 294,404,047 97.83% 6,545,167 2.17% Christine A. Edwards 298,617,589 99.23% 2,331,440 0.77% Martin S. Eichenbaum 299,603,599 99.55% 1,345,431 0.45% Ronald H. Farmer 290,527,321 96.54% 10,421,447 3.46% David Harquail 299,787,758 99.61% 1,161,272 0.39% Linda S. Huber 299,885,964 99.65% 1,063,841 0.35% Eric R. La Flèche 299,788,057 99.61% 1,161,748 0.39% Lorraine Mitchelmore 299,804,412 99.62% 1,145,413 0.38% Philip S. Orsino 293,731,513 97.60% 7,218,291 2.40% J. Robert S. Prichard 294,669,626 97.91% 6,280,136 2.09% Darryl White 299,614,324 99.56% 1,335,442 0.44% Don M. Wilson III 297,673,513 98.91% 3,276,291 1.09%

Following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting were published on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

