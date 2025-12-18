Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend and Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

CHARLESTON, S.C. , Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, (OTCQX: BKSC) the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share to shareholders of record December 30, 2025, payable January 30, 2026. This represents the 145th quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $2.0 million of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock. This new repurchase program replaces the previous stock repurchase program approved by the Board on May 25, 2023, which recently concluded with the successful repurchase of 156,326 shares at an average price of $12.79 per share.

The stock repurchases under the new program may be open market or private purchases, negotiated transactions, block purchases, or otherwise, in accordance with securities laws. The amount and timing of the stock repurchases will be based on various factors, such as management's assessment of the Company's liquidity, the market price of Company common stock compared to management's assessment of such stock's underlying value, and other applicable regulatory, legal and accounting factors. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares and may discontinue repurchases at any time.

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BKSC".

SOURCE Bank of South Carolina